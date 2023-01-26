ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year

By Andy Mehalshick
 3 days ago

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation.

58-year-old Robert Baron from Old Forge vanished six years ago and his family insists they won’t rest until they get answers and justice.

The Ghigiarell’s Restaurant was owned by Baron, it’s been a fixture in Old Forge for decades. Baron’s family says they will never stop looking for the father and husband until justice is served.

“We are not going through another year of this. I have a lot of confidence that I feel this is going to happen in 2023. To see closure and justice” stated Maria Baron, Robert’s wife.

Maria says she and her family have been living a real-life nightmare for the past six years.

The 58-year-old husband and father was last seen alive on the night of January 25 of 2017 when he dropped his son off in Old Forge and was never seen again.

Detectives found blood and a tooth inside the family restaurant–Ghigiarelli’s on South Main Street. His car was found several days later about a mile away from the restaurant, blood was also found inside the car and there was mud on the tires.

“Everybody knows who did it and I feel they think they got away with it and they walk around freely. People see them around the town and it’s frustrating but I will say I’m very confident that this is the last year this is going to go without answers or an arrest is made,” explained Brittany Baron, Robert’s daughter.

The family released this video they obtained several years ago–it shows two men walking on South Main Street in Old Forge shortly after midnight on January 26, 2017.

One man, who was in the shadows appears to be pulling a suitcase. The Barons say a suitcase was missing from an apartment above Ghigiarelli’s

Robert Baron’s family hopes camera footage reveals what truly happened

“I’m still very devastated that there still has not been an arrest and I’m just as devastated if not more devastated that my dad still has not been located,” said Nicole Baron, Robert’s daughter.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell tells the I-team the investigation is active and open.

In a statement to Eyewitness News Powell said:

“We continue to work with federal, state, and local investigators to solve the murder. Anyone with information should contact the district attorney’s office at 570-963-6717.”

Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney

“I believe that there are multiple people who know what went on that night. Know the details and what we need is for people to come forward,” stated Nicole.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Robert Baron you are urged to call the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest a

A D
3d ago

So sad, I pray the family gets answers and closure someday soon!! Someone HAS to know what happened, Old Forge is way to small of a town for people not to talk! Wondering if a Psychic could help maybe? Anything at this point would be better than nothing!

