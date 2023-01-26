Read full article on original website
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Colorado Town Deals with Series of Mountain Lion Attacks on Pet Dogs
State wildlife officials have put the residents of a Colorado community on high alert after one pet dog was killed and two others were injured in a string of mountain lion attacks dating back to mid-December 2022. The most recent attack occurred in the town of Grand Lake, Colorado on January 23 when a mountain lion snatched a dog off the front porch of its owner’s home. The two previous incidents occurred near Shadow Mountain Reservoir, just south of Grand Lake. Two of the involved lions were euthanized as a result of the attacks.
skyhinews.com
Library Corner: Winter reading brings adventures for all
Come one, come all! Join Grand County Library District’s Winter Reading Adventure — read three books in three formats in three months. Well, the challenge actually began on Dec. 1, 2022, but there is still time to complete the adventure!. People of all ages are encouraged to participate,...
skyhinews.com
Local designer unveils plans for new pavilion in Kremmling
The new Kremmling pavilion has a local designer supported by community members, thanks to work by the Kremmling Design Group. The Design Group enlisted Kremmling builder Joe Harthun, owner of of WayWest Inc., to create a design that holds to Kremmling’s Western heritage. During the Kremmling town board meeting...
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Patrick Brower: DigitalBridge will help with employee retention￼
Right at this time when it’s very difficult for local employers to engage and hire employees, a new resource is being offered that could help in that realm. Imagine, if you will, how a local employer could offer a program to employees that would allow them to improve their work skills and earn more money. This is the intent of DigitalBridge, a skill training platform for local companies and their employees.
skyhinews.com
Granby trustees give support for low-income housing project
Granby’s Board of Trustees met Tuesday, Jan. 24, for its regular meeting and heard from Summit Housing Group about a low-income housing development it plans to build in the town. Austin Richardson, Summit’s director of development, gave a presentation to the board and asked for it to support the project.
