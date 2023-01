LINCOLNTON – A Maiden man is facing charges in connection with an alleged home invasion on the west side of Lincolnton that occurred overnight Wednesday. According to the Lincoln CountySheriff’s Office, on Jan. 25, a woman on Tallpine Lane was preparing a meal when she heard a noise at the front door. She went to the door where he was confronted by a man dressed in a black hoodie, black pants and a black ski mask.

LINCOLNTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO