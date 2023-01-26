Read full article on original website
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
DULUTH, MN -- As the Beargrease 120 teams approached the starting line in Duluth Sunday morning, Rita Wehseler knew her dogs’ training load this season was a bit lighter than usual. “It’s been an interesting and tough year but I’ve been doing this for 20 years you have good...
AND THEY’RE OFF: How to follow along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease is officially underway. Teams took off from Billy’s Bar in Duluth on Sunday morning to make the trek up the North Shore. The Beargrease 40 racers will finish in Two Harbors Sunday night. Beargrease 120 teams will race through...
A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a new artistic spin on an old-time tradition at the Duluth Public Library Saturday. If you’ve stopped into the library in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a penny press machine. It’s part of a project called the Minnesota...
New Billy’s Bar Owner Excited, Ready For Beargrease Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Sunday’s John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon. And that’s especially true for the new owner of Billy’s Bar. Billy’s is the starting line for Beargrease. It’s the prime spot to see all the dogs and mushers getting ready for the big race.
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia announces major expansion
VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - Marquette Catholic School in Virginia is expanding. School officials announced Friday that they have reached an agreement to purchase a 60,000-square-foot building currently leased by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota. The future home of the school established in 1917 is located on...
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
Duluth Mayor and Police Chief React to Memphis Police Beating Death
Duluth, Minn. – -Duluth’s Mayor and Police Chief posted statements on Social media Saturday regarding the release of the video which showed Tyre Nichols being beaten to death at the hands of five Memphis police offiicers. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson said in a statment, “It’s an absolutely tragic...
Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is finally here. On Sunday morning, dozens of mushing teams and hundreds of dogs gathered at Billy’s Bar just north of Duluth for the biggest sled dog race in the lower 48. While the energy was...
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Minnesota Citizen Helps Extinguish House Fire With Snow
One passerby not only called 911 when they saw a house on fire, but they did everything they could to help extinguish it. This happened in Duluth, Minnesota on Monday January 23rd, 2003. According to WDIO, the incident happened on the 2400 block of West Forth Street. It was stated that the man saw the fire, called 911, and then proceeded to do more. He went and knocked on the door to alert the residents.
City by City: Duluth, Town of Hayward, Calumet
Duluth, MN- Applications are open for the 2023 Chester Creek Concert series. This will be the 40th year of these family-friendly summertime concerts. Concerts will be held every Tuesday this summer at Chester Park. Applications are due February 12 and must include a bio, contact information, sound samples and other details of the performance. The Chester Creek Concert Series begins Tuesday, June 13 and runs through August 15.
Port of Duluth-Superior Shipping Season Report
Duluth, Minn.– The Port of Duluth- Superior had a very good January, the best since 20-10 -with slightly more than a million and a third short tons went out of the port. However, the total for the navigation season was down 7.6 percent compared to 20-21 For the entire season, more than 30 million short tons left or came into the port. 19 million tons of that was Iron Ore.
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
Cutest Puppy Contest held at Fitgers
DULUTH, Minn. — Walking through a hallway of Duluth’s most adorable puppies may sound like a dream, but it came true once again as 40 puppies, from the ages of 4 to 9 months, got a chance to prove that they are the cutest of them all. The...
CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks. Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.
Duluth Candy Company Gearing Up for Valentine’s Day
Duluth, Minn. — Valentine’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re in the business of selling favorite gifts, like candy, the hard work is on. That’s the case at Duluth Candy Company on East Superior Street. The staff is creating all types...
Lincoln Park Winter Farmers Market
DULUTH, Minn. – The Lincoln Park Farmers market usually runs during the summer, but on Thursday vendors had a chance to take part in a Winter Market. It was held at the Harrison Community Center and featured ten vendors and three community organizations. Produce, candles, stickers, and jewelry were just some of the products for sale at the market.
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
Amid slight rise in MN COVID deaths, CDC says bivalent booster adds protection
This weekend the Minnesota Department of Health will close the remaining free, state-run COVID-19 testing sites: St. Paul Midway, Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Brooklyn Park and Duluth. Although these sites are closing, Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham emphasized in a press release announcing the closures that “COVID-19 tests will...
