A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a new artistic spin on an old-time tradition at the Duluth Public Library Saturday. If you’ve stopped into the library in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a penny press machine. It’s part of a project called the Minnesota...
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
DULUTH, MN -- As the Beargrease 120 teams approached the starting line in Duluth Sunday morning, Rita Wehseler knew her dogs’ training load this season was a bit lighter than usual. “It’s been an interesting and tough year but I’ve been doing this for 20 years you have good...
Augustana ends UMD’s perfect conference record
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the UMD women’s basketball team hosted NSIC opponent, Augustana. Vikings finished with a 53-51 win over the Bulldogs to end UMD’s perfect conference record and 14 game win streak. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
AND THEY’RE OFF: How to follow along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease is officially underway. Teams took off from Billy’s Bar in Duluth on Sunday morning to make the trek up the North Shore. The Beargrease 40 racers will finish in Two Harbors Sunday night. Beargrease 120 teams will race through...
Park Point 5-Miler registration opens
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Registration for Grandma’s Marathon’s Park Point 5-Miler & 2-Mile Walk is now open. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. on July 13 and features an out-and-back race course along Minnesota Avenue in Duluth. The entry fee for the race is $30 before...
ONE-STOP SHOP: Damiano Center connects people in need with essential resources
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As the weather gets colder, more people seek essential resources and supplies. To help, the Damiano Center in downtown Duluth held the Donna Howard Community Connect event on Thursday. More than 12 community organizations were helping to provide resources to the community at the...
Island Lake ice fishing contest postponed due to below zero temps
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - An ice fishing contest put on by The United Northern Sportsmen (UNS) has been postponed due to the cold weather. The event was originally supposed to be held Sunday, January 30. However, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills pushed organizers to reschedule the contest...
The Women of Romano remain perfect in league play after Wayne State College win
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.10 ranked UMD Women’s Basketball team gave a warm welcome to Wayne State College on Friday when the Bulldogs sent the Wildcats back on the road after a 74-54 UMD win. The Bulldogs led the entire way and stay unbeaten in the...
Cold temps make for perfect race conditions at Beargrease start
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is finally here. On Sunday morning, dozens of mushing teams and hundreds of dogs gathered at Billy’s Bar just north of Duluth for the biggest sled dog race in the lower 48. While the energy was...
St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
No. 6 Bulldogs fall 4-3 in game two to No. 3 Gophers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No.6 UMD women’s hockey team lost in the final regular season WCHA matchup between the two sides. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Duluth Seaway Port Authority: 2022 saw below average maritime tonnage, iron ore growth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Even after their biggest January since 2010, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority (DSPA) finished below average for total maritime tonnage this shipping season. The DSPA released their season summary Friday, stating the Port of Duluth-Superior finished its 2022 navigation season was down 7.6 percent...
Temperatures slowly rebound through the week
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday: It is a cold start to our week with temperatures Monday morning in the teens and 20s below zero. With a steady wind out of the west between 5-15 MPH that means we are looking at wind chills between 30-40 below zero. Through the rest of the day we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing onto either side of the zero degree mark. Winds out the west between 5-15 MPH means, wind chills remain in the teens and 20s below zero for much of the day. Tonight, we are a tad warmer with overnight low in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills 20-30 below zero.
CHECKIN’ OUT: Beargrease sled dog vet checks to happen Saturday
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is just days away, but one important event has to happen first: vet checks. Hundreds of dogs and their mushers will head over to Black Bear Casino in Carlton, to get checked out by vet crews before they hit the starting line Sunday.
Mom, 2 daughters escape Duluth house fire; dog dies
DULUTH, MN - A mom and her two daughters were able to escape a house fire in Duluth Sunday morning, but authorities say, sadly, one of their dogs ended up dying. According to the Duluth Fire Department, around 6:45 a.m., crews responded to the home near Restormel Street and West 3rd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
DOWN GO THE TOP DOGS: The Bulldogs sweep No.1 St. Cloud State Huskies
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the unranked Bulldogs shocked the No.1 team in the nation when they outscored St. Cloud State, 5-3, but on Saturday night the Bulldogs brought even more shocking news when they swept the Huskies 6-3. In the first period, UMD came out firing away. Luke Loheit began the scoring fountain for the Bulldogs to take the early 1-0 lead. Following that, Ben Steeves capitalized on the power play while Jesse Jacques added a shorthanded goal to close out the first period with a commanding 3-0 lead.
Crowell & the Bulldogs drop tough outing with Gophers
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two of the hottest teams in women’s college hockey battled it out on the ice on Friday, but it was the No.3 Gophers that made their winning streak eleven after a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs. After a scoreless first period, Minnesota sounded...
