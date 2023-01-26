DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday: It is a cold start to our week with temperatures Monday morning in the teens and 20s below zero. With a steady wind out of the west between 5-15 MPH that means we are looking at wind chills between 30-40 below zero. Through the rest of the day we are looking at mostly sunny skies overhead with temperatures climbing onto either side of the zero degree mark. Winds out the west between 5-15 MPH means, wind chills remain in the teens and 20s below zero for much of the day. Tonight, we are a tad warmer with overnight low in the single digits and teens below zero and wind chills 20-30 below zero.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO