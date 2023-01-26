Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
Related
CPD identifies Cairo officer who died while on-duty
The Cairo Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) are investigating after a Cairo officer died Saturday afternoon while on duty.
Georgia police officer dies while on-duty, GBI investigating
CAIRO, Ga. — A Cairo police officer died while on-duty Saturday afternoon. According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams joined the department in 2020. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. There is no word yet on...
WCTV
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near the Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. One man sustained non-life...
WALB 10
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
Tallahassee Police Department officers cleared in West Pensacola Street shooting
Two Tallahassee Police Department officers were were involved in a shooting that injured a man on West Pensacola Street in October 2022, were cleared by a grand jury in Leon County.
TPD: Minors arrested for carjacking a woman
Four minors were arrested on Wednesday after stealing a car from a woman who gave them a ride that morning.
Broward New Times
Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February
After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
WCTV
Donald Dillbeck could return to Tallahassee for death penalty hearings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck, who is facing execution next month, could return to Tallahassee next week. Court records show the judge has signed a transport order to bring Dillbeck back to Tallahassee for a pair of court hearings now set for February 1st and 3rd. Governor DeSantis signed...
Sheriff's Office to use additional funding towards fight against drugs
Tallahassee has seen 21 cases involving fentanyl over the last 6 months, that's according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
WCTV
Gordos security gaurd incident
A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
Execution Set For Florida Man Donald Dillbeck, Cop Killer Who Brutally Stabbed Woman
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, who was convicted in the 1990 stabbing death of a woman in a Tallahassee mall parking lot, is scheduled to be executed on February 23, 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the death warrant on Monday. In 1979, Dillbeck ran from
Trial date set for man in relation to death of TPD officer Christopher Fariello
A trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder of three family members and killing a Tallahassee Police Department officer.
WJHG-TV
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD. On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a...
WALB 10
Pelham march calls for an end to gun violence
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - More and more people are losing their lives to gun violence. That has warranted more community groups to take action against the growing violence. Thomasville advocates partnered with Pelham residents to help organize a march on Saturday morning. The march was organized in response to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 10.
WCTV
Woman speaks out after viral video of her being pulled by hair at Gordos
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman is speaking out after a viral video shows her being pulled by her hair from a man wearing a security guard jacket at Gordos Cuban Cuisine. The incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Pensacola Street location. Latoya Woolfolk is the woman...
TPD investigating death of 3-year-old boy
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy that took place Monday morning.
Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens
The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
Comments / 0