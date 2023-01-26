ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near the Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. One man sustained non-life...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
CAIRO, GA
Broward New Times

Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February

After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gordos security gaurd incident

A jury has found Perry man Kenneth Burns guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Recording of WCTV's Good Morning Show. Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST. Dozens gathered at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
SNEADS, FL
WALB 10

Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
MOULTRIE, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee Police Department investigating death of 3-year-old boy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A death investigation is currently underway after a 3-year-old boy died Monday morning, according to TPD. On Jan. 23, just after 10 a.m., officers responded to the GIBB Mabry Village Apartments on Roberts Avenue in reference to an unresponsive child. The child was transported to a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Pelham march calls for an end to gun violence

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - More and more people are losing their lives to gun violence. That has warranted more community groups to take action against the growing violence. Thomasville advocates partnered with Pelham residents to help organize a march on Saturday morning. The march was organized in response to a double homicide that happened on Jan. 10.
PELHAM, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Elderly TMH Employee Assaulted Walking to Work by Four Teens

The Tallahassee Police Department has reported that a Tallahassee Memorial Hospital worker was assaulted by four teenagers while walking to work at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The suspects were apprehended just before 8:30 a.m. after a brief pursuit at the intersection of Dade and Brewer Streets. The TPD incident report is provided below. […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy