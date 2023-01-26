ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, ME

WMTW

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
penbaypilot.com

Not a bad day to jump in the ocean in January

CAMDEN—Hundreds of participants enjoyed an outing to celebrate the annual Camden Winterfest held at the. Camden Amphitheatre on Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for all of the classic Winterfest traditions —ice carving, a doggie fashion show, Polar Plunge, good food, a story walk, indoor crafts, and a mobile sauna. Many families came out with sleds and enjoyed the snowy hills.
wabi.tv

Crews respond to fire in Veazie Saturday

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Veazie Saturday evening. Details are still limited at this hour, but officials say it happened at 1055 School Street, which is the address of Veazie Manor. No word yet or if there were any injuries or...
VEAZIE, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Just another Saturday on the Coast

Despite the relatively warm temperatures throughout the region this weekend, not all people in the region were playing. On Sunday morning, Jan. 29, St. George Fire and Ambulance awoke at 5:46 a.m. to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Spruce Head Road. The vehicle was found to...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Pounds tagged from hunting season generates donation check for Habitat for Humanity

ROCKPORT — Midcoast Habitat for Humanity received a donation from Four Corner Variety in Union. Four Corner donated $.10 for every pound tagged during hunting season. "As the new owners of Four Corner Variety we are proud to donate to Midcoast Habitat for Humanity and be able to help advance their cause,” said Rich and Jenn, in a Habitat news release.
UNION, ME
whqr.org

A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Pins are crashing. Bowling balls are rolling. Funkytown is playing on the stereo. It's a typical Saturday afternoon in November at "D'Amanda's," a candlepin bowling alley and arcade in Ellsworth, Maine. The atmosphere at D'Amanda's may sound like regular bowling, but with one look, it's obvious this is not classic 10-pin big ball bowling.
ELLSWORTH, ME
WPFO

Rare black squirrel caught dominating a bird feeder in Maine town

(BDN) -- There’s a new king of the feeder this winter at the home of Sue and Gary Drinkwater in Northport. They have enjoyed watching the usual assortment of birds and gray squirrels, but they weren’t prepared for the arrival of one particular critter: a black squirrel. “We’re...
NORTHPORT, ME
ngxchange.org

Shadows of Pineland: An online exhibit

The Maine Developmental Disabilities Council has created a powerful, thought-provoking website, “Out of the Shadows: The Legacy of Pineland,” that tells the story of Pineland as an institution that housed people with developmental disabilities, as well as others, until it was closed down in the 1980’s. “This...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Bruce E. DeVarney, notice

ROCKLAND — Bruce E. DeVarney, 74, died unexpectedly due to a heart attack, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A full obituary will be published and a graveside service will be announced in the spring. To share a memory or condolence with Bruce’s family, please...
ROCKLAND, ME
WPFO

Garage burns in Peru, all town's tools destroyed

PERU (WGME) -- The town garage in Peru burned to the ground. The flames broke out just after midnight. According to Oxford County dispatch, the building on Peru Center Road burned to the ground with equipment, including snow plows, inside. All the town's tools and equipment were destroyed except for...
PERU, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport Select Board to convene Monday: Wastewater system, Route 90 sewer extension, plus two executive sessions

ROCKPORT – The Rockport Select Board will meet Monday evening, 6 p.m., at the Town Office, for a one-hour workshop to address wastewater infrastructure investments, a water resource recovery facility, and the plan to extend a sewer line out Route 90. Two closed-door sessions will follow at 7 p.m.: Labor contracts and a real estate contract.
ROCKPORT, ME

