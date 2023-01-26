Ava Max to Guest Host 'American Top 40'

Ava Max is taking over for Ryan Seacrest ! The songstress is set to guest host American Top 40 this weekend, January 28th & 29th.

The "Cold As Ice" singer will be celebrating the release of her second studio album Diamonds & Dancefloors and connecting with fans via the hashtag #AvaOnAmericanTop40 , taking them behind the scenes the making of the album.

Stay tuned and don’t miss Ava on American Top 40 this weekend. Listen live here and use the hashtag #AvaOnAmericanTop40 on social to follow along and connect with the songstress who might even answer your question on-air!