Atlanta, GA

BREAKING: Panthers Hire Frank Reich; Interim Coach Steve Wilks to Falcons?

By Daniel Flick
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons' NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers, have hired Frank Reich as their next coach - which could have a direct impact on Atlanta's defensive coordinator opening.

The Carolina Panthers have found their next coach ... and it has a direct fluence on the Atlanta Falcons .

The Panthers have hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich for the same role in Carolina, choosing the former pro quarterback over interim Steve Wilks, who led the team to a 6-6 record after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start.

Beyond the fact that Atlanta will face the Reich-led Panthers twice a year in the NFC South, this opens up the possibility for the Falcons to pursue Wilks for their vacant defensive coordinator spot following the retirement of Dean Pees .

Per reports, the Falcons were "closely monitoring" Wilks' situation in Carolina - which could now lead to another defensive coordinator interview.

Wilks took over the Panthers in the midst of a fire sale, as running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Robby Anderson were dealt and the team was in prime position to land the No. 1 overall pick ... but two months later, Carolina found itself in a Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the winner taking control of the NFC South entering the season's final week.

Ultimately, Wilks' squad came up short - but his coaching job raised eyes around the league ... including those of the Falcons' brass.

Now officially out of the running in Carolina, Wilks can turn his own eyes elsewhere - and might just make the four-hour drive down I-85 South to Atlanta, finding intrigue in the possibility of playing Reich and the Panthers twice each season.

