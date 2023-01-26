Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a city located in the west of the state, known for its strong economy, excellent job opportunities, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its beautiful parks, thriving arts and culture scene, and abundance of recreational activities.
Snowfest in downtown Muskegon to feature chili, soup and family-friendly activities
MUSKEGON, MI -- Snowfest, Muskegon’s largest winter festival, is returning this weekend for its 37th year with even more fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The annual event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Greater Muskegon chapter takes place Saturday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. inside Trinity Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave, and outside near the arena.
Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
A winter weather advisory for a combination of snow, freezing rain, and sleet is located south of the winter storm warning. Winter weather warnings are in effect for Kalamazoo, Lansing, Jackson, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky.
Hit the slopes at Winterfest in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI - The annual Grand Haven Winterfest is keeping up with the tradition of bringing friends and families together for some outdoor fun this week. The fest is in its 47th year and will kick off Thursday, Jan. 26, with the Glow Bowl and Glow Parade, a chance to light up your ski or snowboard gear with glows, flashes and lights.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gravity Taphouse has gastropub grub on the Beltline
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a late-night beer with friends or a family brunch spot near Meijer Gardens?. Gravity Taphouse Grille, at 3210 Deposit Drive NE, offers space for both those occasions and everything in-between. The taphouse is part of the RedWater Restaurants group, which also owns FireRock...
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
Broadway Grand Rapids is back and breaking records!
Just a few years ago, the future of live performances was in question, but now not only is the future certain – it’s bright.
Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?
For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
Influential photographers featured in new GRAM exhibit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum will feature the work of 70 influential photographers. The exhibit, titled “Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder,” opens Feb. 11 and runs through April 29. The exhibit contains 145 works of photography from the collection of humanitarian and photographer Judy Glickman Lauder.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s The Copper Post serves tasty smoked steaks, BBQ fried ribs
GRAND HAVEN, MI - The Copper Post has become a local favorite to grab classic barbecue dishes and drinks right in the heart of downtown Grand Haven. Doug Vanse and Mike Thorp opened the American BBQ restaurant in 2018, located at 100 Washington Ave., with the hope of keeping the historic flare of the 1870s building when it was originally known as the Grand Haven Post Office.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?
For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time
Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
Wide swath of half-foot of snow to fall in stripe across Lower Michigan
A stripe of snow will blanket a large part of central Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at exactly how much snow you can expect at your location by Sunday morning. All of the data we have is very consistent down to the location and amounts of snowfall tonight. As a result, a winter weather advisory shows you exactly where 4 to 6 inches of snow will fall.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Forecast: Light lake effect snow Monday and Tuesday
Roads will be slick and slippery this morning, but the diminishing snowfall mid-morning should help plows get ahead on cleanup.
Snowplows work to clear roadways
West Michigan saw a significant amount of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. The heaviest snowfall has wrapped up leaving the roads covered with snow and ice.
After 50 years of serving the Kalamazoo community, it was time for goodbye at Theo & Stacy’s
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty years after Theo and Stacy Skartsiaris served their first customers at 234 W. Michigan Ave., the dishes for the last meal at the beloved Greek diner have now been cleared. Over the last three weeks since Stacy Skartsiaris and her daughter Betty Peristeridis announced they...
