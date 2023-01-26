ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD TV8

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Snowfest in downtown Muskegon to feature chili, soup and family-friendly activities

MUSKEGON, MI -- Snowfest, Muskegon’s largest winter festival, is returning this weekend for its 37th year with even more fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. The annual event hosted by the Junior Chamber International Greater Muskegon chapter takes place Saturday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. inside Trinity Health Arena, 470 W. Western Ave, and outside near the arena.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off

KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Hit the slopes at Winterfest in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI - The annual Grand Haven Winterfest is keeping up with the tradition of bringing friends and families together for some outdoor fun this week. The fest is in its 47th year and will kick off Thursday, Jan. 26, with the Glow Bowl and Glow Parade, a chance to light up your ski or snowboard gear with glows, flashes and lights.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Have You Seen Fixer-Upper Show on HBO Max Based in Grand Rapids?

For years those DIY TV shows have done very well but did you know there is a new show that is on HBO Max that is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan?. People who own homes always have something to work on or improve and it's always nice getting ideas since TV has provided plenty of options along with YouTube videos. Heck on learned how to level a floor on YouTube and put in a new floor so I get it.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Influential photographers featured in new GRAM exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum will feature the work of 70 influential photographers. The exhibit, titled “Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder,” opens Feb. 11 and runs through April 29. The exhibit contains 145 works of photography from the collection of humanitarian and photographer Judy Glickman Lauder.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s The Copper Post serves tasty smoked steaks, BBQ fried ribs

GRAND HAVEN, MI - The Copper Post has become a local favorite to grab classic barbecue dishes and drinks right in the heart of downtown Grand Haven. Doug Vanse and Mike Thorp opened the American BBQ restaurant in 2018, located at 100 Washington Ave., with the hope of keeping the historic flare of the 1870s building when it was originally known as the Grand Haven Post Office.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Why is Grand Rapids Green Well Restaurant Closing?

For the past 15-years, The Green Well has been one of Grand Rapids must-dine, go-to restaurants in the popular East Hills neighborhood. But, they have decided to close!. Yes, but, just for awhile to make a grand splash for 2023 with an extensive interior renovation. They will close January 29 through early February to complete this transformation with Andy Mey Centurion Construction. The parent company Essence Restaurant Group wants to enhance the welcoming, community vibe at the cozy Cherry Street pub to make it even more modern, and boy, will it ever be modern!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Lansing Shuffle hosts grand opening, opens doors to community for first time

Lansing Shuffle & Social Club opened its doors to customers for the first time today during its grand opening event.The business' opening day falls roughly three years after owner Jonathan Hartzell first had the idea to open up a community center focused on the food and entertainment experiences.Hartzell cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason why the opening process took so long, but he said he's excited to finally see the location filled with customers."It's like giving birth to a baby that now you get to raise," Hartzell said.Despite the snowy weather, the new entertainment joint quickly filled up....
LANSING, MI
