Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
Apple Experts Say You Should Never Use This One Type Of Charger Because It’s Actually So Bad For your iPhone
When it comes to charging your phone, how much is there to really know? You can grab any old charger, plug it in, and voila, go from 0 to 100 percent in no time, right? Even if the charger that you’re using works like a charm, that doesn’t mean it’s a good charger for your phone. In fact, the wrong charger can have a negative impact on your battery and your phone’s health over the long term — or worse. Rick Costa at Houselectric.com says this is the one charger that Apple experts agree you should never use because it can actually damage your iPhone.
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
Android Authority
Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
11 hidden Android features you should be using
Android phones are capable of so many things, here are 11 hacks you probably didn't know about.
CNET
This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30
If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
The Verge
Apple is reportedly working on a way to make AR apps that’s as simple as talking to Siri
Apple is apparently working on a way to let you make apps for its long-rumored mixed reality headset using Siri, according to a new report from The Information. Yes, that Siri, the one that routinely messes up basic requests or errors out in frustrating ways, will apparently be able to create entire augmented reality (AR) apps that you’ll be able to share with others on the App Store.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
Niantic's new basketball game isn't half bad. Welcome to the 469th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. India’s Supreme Court upheld a court ruling this week in regard to how Google handles Android. The ruling requires Google to allow OEMs to choose which Google apps to include, lets users choose their search engine of choice, and a host of other changes. The changes may change how Google handles Android in other parts of the world as well. Hit the link to learn more.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
The Verge
What to expect from Samsung’s February Unpacked event
On February 1st, Samsung will hold its first in-person smartphone launch since the Galaxy S20 way back in February 2020. The company is widely expected to announce its new flagship smartphone lineup at the event, namely the Galaxy S23 series. But, as is tradition, Samsung will almost certainly include a couple of additional product announcements for good measure. Here’s a roundup of everything we’re expecting at the event, which is due to kick off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT / 6PM GMT on Wednesday.
The Verge
MoviePass 2.0 is opening up the invite waitlist again before its public launch this summer
MoviePass is back in control of its founder, Stacy Spikes, and is beta testing a new points-based setup for subscription moviegoing. The company announced everyone who signed up for its relaunch waitlist has been accepted and said it’s reopening the waitlist for other interested subscribers to join but only until January 30th or once it’s full (via Axios).
ZDNet
Get ready: Microsoft says it will start auto-upgrading Windows 11 21H2 PCs
Windows 11 21H2 doesn't reach end-of-support until October 10, but Microsoft will start automatically upgrading devices on it to Windows 11 22H2, a version it says has delivered a "positive experience". It will start with PCs that upgraded to 21H2 the earliest. The company will now gradually start updating consumer...
Streaming Services Get the Axe When Consumers Cut Billed Services
When consumers cut back on billed services, PYMNTS data shows, streaming is first to go. Streaming subscription services face an uphill battle with churn. Netflix, for instance, is looking at cancellations ahead as it cracks down on password sharing. “There will be current members that are unhappy with this move,”...
The Verge
Netflix’s live-action One Piece series is coming in 2023
Netflix has confirmed that its live-action take on One Piece will be streaming in 2023. That’s about all we know so far; Netflix didn’t give a specific date, though the company did show off a new poster for its adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s long-running pirate manga / anime.
Digital Trends
Ranking all 12 versions of Windows, from worst to best
You can tell a person’s age by which version of Windows is their favorite. I have fond memories of XP and Windows 98 SE, so you can take a guess at mine, but I have colleagues who are much more enamored with Windows 7, or Windows 95. We all have something disparaging to say about Windows 8 though, and the less said about Windows Vista the better.
Security tip: Are you making this huge Wi-Fi mistake?
If a hacker gets into your home Wi-Fi network, they can find their way to your personal information. Here's the proper setting to keep your data safe.
