Harrisburg, PA

Ella Mai
3d ago

Deuteronomy 32:39 KJVSee now that I, even I, am he, And there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: Neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand.

abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Franklin County

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

42-year-old killed after head-on collision in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A car wreck near Wayne Hwy. in Quincy Township has claimed the life of one man. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg, 67-year-old Wesley Hurd had been stopped at an intersection of Wayne Hwy. and Five Forks Rd. on Friday at 5:28 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers

A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies in Franklin County crash

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Waynesboro man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash. The crash was at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. According to state police, 43-year-old Brandon J. Rock was killed. They say the other driver suffered minor...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg

The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
HARRISBURG, PA
