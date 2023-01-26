Read full article on original website
Deuteronomy 32:39 KJVSee now that I, even I, am he, And there is no god with me: I kill, and I make alive; I wound, and I heal: Neither is there any that can deliver out of my hand.
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
FOX43.com
Police arrest man accused of stabbing 2 people and stealing vehicle in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 30, 7:12 a.m.: PSP announced that Robert Lee Suders was taken into custody last night. Previously: State police are looking for a man they say stabbed two people with a knife and then stole one of the victim's vehicles on Friday. Robert Lee...
local21news.com
Pedestrian struck and injured on I-83 on ramp in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian is injured after being hit in Lower Allen Township. Officials say police were dispatched to the an area near Carlisle Road and the I-83 southbound on ramp around 7:20 a.m. One person was taken to a local hospital. This is a developing...
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Franklin County
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed after a motor vehicle accident occurred in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Friday, Jan. 27. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road. A 43-year-old man that was driving a Plymouth Voyager struck a Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old man as the driver of the Silverado was pulling out of the intersection and turning left onto Wayne Highway.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dauphin County: police
A pedestrian was hit on Route 322 in Swatara Township on Friday evening, according to police. The person was in the area of Mushroom Hill Road when they were hit, according to police, who did not provide additional details about the crash. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital for...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
Burning vehicle rolled into Dauphin County home after crash: police
A vehicle that ignited during a crash rolled into and damaged a Dauphin County home on Friday morning, according to Swatara Township police. Officers came upon the two-vehicle crash around 9:30 a.m., in the 900 block of South 29th Street, police said. One of the vehicles was on fire, with...
local21news.com
42-year-old killed after head-on collision in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A car wreck near Wayne Hwy. in Quincy Township has claimed the life of one man. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg, 67-year-old Wesley Hurd had been stopped at an intersection of Wayne Hwy. and Five Forks Rd. on Friday at 5:28 p.m.
Auto dealership shut down in Dauphin County after owners charged with defrauding customers
A used car dealership has been shut down and its owners charged with fraud for making more than $70,000 from fraudulent sales, according to state police. Ilham Driouich, 23, of Enola, and Anas Soubai, 28, of Harrisburg, defrauded $74,750 from 18 different customers by selling unroadworthy vehicles or taking down payments on vehicles the customers never bought, police said.
WGAL
Man dies in Franklin County crash
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Waynesboro man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash. The crash was at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. According to state police, 43-year-old Brandon J. Rock was killed. They say the other driver suffered minor...
Route 441 in Lancaster County reopens to traffic
Route 441 (Water Street) in Manor Township, Lancaster County, is now open to traffic. The road was closed Thursday just south of Columbia Borough due to a retaining wall that was a hazard to the roadway. The detour associated with the closure is lifted, according to a Pa. Department of...
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
abc27.com
Car crashes into back of truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
Police: York County man pointed gun at neighbor during confrontation
FELTON, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment following an incident Thursday night in East Hopewell Township, according to State Police. Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton, was charged after police say he pointed a firearm at a neighbor during a confrontation...
abc27.com
York County man charged with terroristic threats after alleged incident
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a York County man after he pointed a firearm at his neighbor. State Police say on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at around 5:15 p.m,. PSP York was contacted by a man stating that his neighbor had pointed a firearm at him. Troopers responded and made contact with the man.
theburgnews.com
Coroner rules suicide in death of woman hit on State Street in Harrisburg
The death of a woman killed after being struck by multiple cars on State Street has been ruled a suicide. During a Thursday press conference, Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said that the woman, whose name has not been released, purposely lied down in the middle of the eastbound lanes of the 1600-block of State Street, where she was struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night.
