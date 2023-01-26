Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bill Self, several Kansas players react to Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ken. — Kansas was able to snap its three-game losing streak on Saturday, notching a 77-68 win over Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Kentucky had the better start of the two teams and led by as many as five points in the opening minutes of the game. But KU was able to stick around and eventually overtook Kentucky thanks to some sharp shooting from Dajuan Harris and some early scoring from Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams. KU later extended its own lead to nine points late in the first half thanks to some quality defensive play that saw Kentucky go just under three and a half minutes without a basket.
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 77-68 Loss to No. 9 Kansas
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach John Calipari said after the Wildcats' fell 77-68 to the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening inside Rupp Arena: JOHN CALIPARI: Hard fought game. Give them credit. They were physical. Their ball screen was really physical, knocked us off point ...
Basketball Coach Fired After Tirade
An ugly scene played out in college basketball when a women's college basketball coach went on a tirade attacking the players on the team. Shared on Twitter, the head coach for the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor's D3 women's basketball team, Mark Morefield, went on a tirade yelling at the players with numerous profanities and proceeding to call the team "a bunch of frauds".
Five-star ATH Jaylen Mbakwe is "fully committed" to Alabama
Five-star athlete and Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe collected a couple of offers recently, including one from Colorado. Mbakwe reacts to that offer, discusses his commitment to Bama, prospects he's recruiting, and more.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama holds on to lofty spot in Top 25 And 1 despite blowout at Oklahoma
Four teams ranked in the top five of Saturday morning's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 played on Saturday. Three of them lost -- all on the road in what was the final year of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Home teams went 8-2 in the event to underline just how difficult it can be to win on the road in either league.
Report: Nick Saban reveals former starter asked for $500K, help getting girlfriend into law school
Nick Saban isn’t pulling his punches when speaking on the demands that college athletes are making regarding NIL deals. Indisputably, the combination of both NIL and the NCAA Transfer Portal have severely changed the recruiting game. Speaking at the 18th annual Alabama Football Coaches Association convention, Saban touched on many topics, including revealing that a former Alabama starter made some fascinating demands to remain with the Crimson Tide.
LOOK: Lane Kiffin comments on Jeremy Pruitt buying a truck in Alabama
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is up to his standard Twitter antics, quote-tweeting a post showing former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt purchasing a truck from a Ford dealership located just a few hours from Tuscaloosa. Pruitt is reportedly a potential candidate to return to his old position and fill Alabama’s defensive coordinator vacancy.
fox56news.com
Study: Kentucky named 2023's worst state to retire
A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Study: Kentucky named 2023’s worst state to retire. A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Jan. 27. Vote: Jan....
Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as championship contenders
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
Jay Bilas Reacts To Death Of Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster
Legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer died on Thursday night. He was 82 years old. Packer impacted so many throughout his decades-long career in the sports media world — including ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas. Bilas took to Twitter with a tribute to the late basketball ...
Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident
It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson update: Indiana shares latest on coach's status for Ohio State game
Mike Woodson is expected to be back for Indiana’s home game against Ohio State. The Hoosiers head coach missed IU’s Wednesday game at Minnesota. “Coach Woodson is doing great. We are following CDC COVID guidelines, and our medical team expects him to be on the bench for tomorrow night’s game.”
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Auburn
WVU head coach Bob Huggins discusses Saturday's win.
LSU target JJ Harrell pushes back commitment after picking up Alabama offer
One of LSU’s top targets in the 2024 class was set to make a decision following the weekend, but now it seems like JJ Harrell’s plans have changed. After picking up some new offers — most notably from Alabama after coach Nick Saban visited the Sardis, Mississippi, prospect at his school, North Panola High School — Harrell will no longer commit on Jan. 30, he told On3’s Sam Spiegelman.
Jerry Stackhouse ‘as disappointed as I’ve ever been’ after loss vs. Kentucky
Vanderbilt picked up the fourth loss of their SEC season on Tuesday when they fell 69-53 at home to Kentucky. However, while some might not have thought too much of the outcome, it was one that had Commodore head coach Jerry Stackhouse incredibly upset after the game. Stackhouse expressed his...
CBS Sports
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication in Dallas while preparing for 2023 NFL Draft
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV was arrested in Dallas at 7:10 a.m. ET on Sunday and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors in Old East Dallas, and upon finding Bennett, took him to a city detention center. Other details of the incident have not yet been released.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: UCLA falls behind Arizona as top Pac-12 team in Top 25 And 1 after loss to USC
T-3. USC (7-3) The class of the conference remains Arizona and UCLA with Utah emerging as a surprising third-best team after being picked 10th in the Pac-12 preseason media poll. I have Arizona at No. 8 and UCLA at No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I could easily see the Wildcats and/or Bruins advancing all the way to the 2023 Final Four. Both are really good -- but their resumes are flawed for different reasons.
Kentucky assistant coach throws direct shade at Michigan football
Once upon a time, Michigan football was thought to be seeking Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow to join the staff. However, that will never happen at this juncture — and not just because the Wolverines have no openings. Marrow, currently the tight ends coach and assistant head coach...
