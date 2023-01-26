Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
GoColumbialions.com
Lions Win Three Events at Competitive Dr. Sanders Columbia Challenge
NEW YORK — The Columbia indoor track and field team hosted the Dr. Sanders Columbia Challenge this weekend at the Armory, and had a great showing against a strong field of competitors. Among the schools who made the trip to New York City for the competition included Albany, Brown,...
GoColumbialions.com
Sullenberger, Han Win at Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament
MANNHEIM, Pa. — Two Columbia archery first-years won gold in their respective divisions at the Easton/Lancaster Youth & Trophy Tournament. Sydney Sullenberger took first place in the women's collegiate compound, while Lillian Han won the women's collegiate recurve. Sullenberger and Han were two of five Lions to podium in...
GoColumbialions.com
RV Columbia Hosts Dartmouth on Saturday for Annual Pride Game
NEW YORK – Columbia women's basketball (16-3, 5-1 Ivy) will host Dartmouth (2-18, 0-6 Ivy) in the team's annual Pride Game, scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. PRIDE DAY. The first 500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a pair of...
GoColumbialions.com
No. 21 Men’s Tennis Drops Dual Match to No. 13 Harvard
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Columbia won the doubles point to lead early, but a strong finish in singles for Harvard doomed the Lions in a 4-2 loss to the Crimson on Saturday morning at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The Lions start the spring dual season 0-1 with the loss....
GoColumbialions.com
Wrestling Loses Conference Match to No. 5 Cornell
NEW YORK – Aaron Ayzerov earned the only bout win of the afternoon at 184 as the Lions lost to No. 5 Cornell, 30-3 on Sunday afternoon in Levien Gym. Columbia is now 3-6 overall in duals this season and 3-2 in EIWA duals. Jack Wehmeyer got the day...
GoColumbialions.com
Squash Prepares for Home Finales, Senior Day This Weekend
NEW YORK — The Columbia men's and women's squash teams will play their final two home matches of the 2022-23 season this weekend. The Lions host Dartmouth on Saturday, followed by Harvard on Sunday. Both days' matches will get underway at 12 noon ET. Columbia will honor its four...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 6: Trenton and Ewing set for key CVC clash
After a month and a half of boys basketball action, we have finally gotten to the moment so many area fans have been waiting for since December: the Colonial Valley Conference Game of the Year. It might have been the Game of the Century, or Millennium, but both teams lost...
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
GoColumbialions.com
Five Bout Wins Lead Lions Past No. 21 Lehigh
NEW YORK – Columbia led by nine through the first seven bouts, and hung on to claim an 18-17 win over No. 21 Lehigh on Friday night in Levien Gym. The Lions split the bouts with the Mountain Hawks, winning five and losing five, but benefited from bonus points on a Nick Babin pin to claim the win.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton
NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
Greg Schiano lands key Rutgers football visitor as dead period nears
Rutgers’ football staff spent the final week of the contact period on the recruiting trail, coming off the team’s second and final junior day on Tuesday. Most of Rutgers’ top local targets visited Rutgers this month, and enjoyed the spoils, including seats to one of two packed hoops spectacles at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
NJ Foodie Breaks Guinness World Record
When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at the most...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
trentondaily.com
‘The Melanin Market’ is Coming to Trenton!
With Black History Month just around the corner, now is the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses in our community!. On Saturday, February 4th, The Melanin Market will make its way to Trenton for a business expo and fashion showcase. The Market will be held at Mercer County Community College’s James Kearney Campus, 102 N Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608. The Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here: Melanin Market – Tickets. Tickets will cover admission for one adult. In addition to the Market, attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, and more. A chance to explore, connect with the community, and shop ’til you drop? Sign us up!
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
wrnjradio.com
Two Washington Township police recruits graduate academy
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Washington Township Police Department is welcoming two new officers, following their graduation Friday from the Mercer County Police Academy. In the summer of 2022, Anthony Spiridigliozzi and Christopher Santamaria began their journey to the Washington Township Police Department. During this hiring process...
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mack Trucks EV Certifies Bergey’s Truck Center in Trenton, NJ
Mack Trucks dealer Bergey’s Truck Center achieved Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer status at its Trenton, New Jersey location. Bergey’s in Trenton will now be able to service and support the Mack®-LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first Mack dealer in New Jersey to achieve EV certification status “We continue to see Mack dealers commit to EV certification, and it’s no surprise that Bergey’s Truck Center has made the required investment to achieve certification and help move the industry toward zero emissions,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Bergey’s has a reputation for exceptional service, and now customers with Mack EV products can count on the same superior support they experience with all Mack products.”
