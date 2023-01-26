ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoColumbialions.com

Sullenberger, Han Win at Easton Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament

MANNHEIM, Pa. — Two Columbia archery first-years won gold in their respective divisions at the Easton/Lancaster Youth & Trophy Tournament. Sydney Sullenberger took first place in the women's collegiate compound, while Lillian Han won the women's collegiate recurve. Sullenberger and Han were two of five Lions to podium in...
EASTON, PA
GoColumbialions.com

RV Columbia Hosts Dartmouth on Saturday for Annual Pride Game

NEW YORK – Columbia women's basketball (16-3, 5-1 Ivy) will host Dartmouth (2-18, 0-6 Ivy) in the team's annual Pride Game, scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. PRIDE DAY. The first 500 fans in attendance on Saturday will receive a pair of...
COLUMBIA, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

No. 21 Men’s Tennis Drops Dual Match to No. 13 Harvard

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Columbia won the doubles point to lead early, but a strong finish in singles for Harvard doomed the Lions in a 4-2 loss to the Crimson on Saturday morning at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. The Lions start the spring dual season 0-1 with the loss....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
GoColumbialions.com

Wrestling Loses Conference Match to No. 5 Cornell

NEW YORK – Aaron Ayzerov earned the only bout win of the afternoon at 184 as the Lions lost to No. 5 Cornell, 30-3 on Sunday afternoon in Levien Gym. Columbia is now 3-6 overall in duals this season and 3-2 in EIWA duals. Jack Wehmeyer got the day...
ITHACA, NY
GoColumbialions.com

Squash Prepares for Home Finales, Senior Day This Weekend

NEW YORK — The Columbia men's and women's squash teams will play their final two home matches of the 2022-23 season this weekend. The Lions host Dartmouth on Saturday, followed by Harvard on Sunday. Both days' matches will get underway at 12 noon ET. Columbia will honor its four...
COLUMBIA, NJ
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Five Bout Wins Lead Lions Past No. 21 Lehigh

NEW YORK – Columbia led by nine through the first seven bouts, and hung on to claim an 18-17 win over No. 21 Lehigh on Friday night in Levien Gym. The Lions split the bouts with the Mountain Hawks, winning five and losing five, but benefited from bonus points on a Nick Babin pin to claim the win.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Morristown Minute

Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, Trenton

NJ Attorney General & State Athletic Board award $130k to amateur boxing programs in Trenton and Atlantic City, offering skills training & life lessons to youth. New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and Commissioner Larry Hazzard Sr. of the State Athletic Control Board (SACB) announced on January 27th that $130,000 in grant funding has been made available to support amateur boxing programs for youth in Atlantic City and to launch a similar program in Trenton.
TRENTON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Foodie Breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at the most...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
PRINCETON, NJ
trentondaily.com

‘The Melanin Market’ is Coming to Trenton!

With Black History Month just around the corner, now is the perfect time to support Black-owned businesses in our community!. On Saturday, February 4th, The Melanin Market will make its way to Trenton for a business expo and fashion showcase. The Market will be held at Mercer County Community College’s James Kearney Campus, 102 N Broad St, Trenton, NJ 08608. The Market will be open from 10 am-4 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved online here: Melanin Market – Tickets. Tickets will cover admission for one adult. In addition to the Market, attendees will enjoy live music, giveaways, and more. A chance to explore, connect with the community, and shop ’til you drop? Sign us up!
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Two Washington Township police recruits graduate academy

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Washington Township Police Department is welcoming two new officers, following their graduation Friday from the Mercer County Police Academy. In the summer of 2022, Anthony Spiridigliozzi and Christopher Santamaria began their journey to the Washington Township Police Department. During this hiring process...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
wasteadvantagemag.com

Mack Trucks EV Certifies Bergey’s Truck Center in Trenton, NJ

Mack Trucks dealer Bergey’s Truck Center achieved Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer status at its Trenton, New Jersey location. Bergey’s in Trenton will now be able to service and support the Mack®-LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first Mack dealer in New Jersey to achieve EV certification status “We continue to see Mack dealers commit to EV certification, and it’s no surprise that Bergey’s Truck Center has made the required investment to achieve certification and help move the industry toward zero emissions,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Bergey’s has a reputation for exceptional service, and now customers with Mack EV products can count on the same superior support they experience with all Mack products.”
TRENTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy