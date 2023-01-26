ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Make Three Roster Moves On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

On Thursday following their win on Wednesday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and Moses Moody to the Santa Cruz Warriors in the NBA G League.

Defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night was a big win for the Golden State Warriors not just from a standings point of view, but from a morale point of view as well.

The Warriors have been very up-and-down as they continue to try and figure out their rotations with new, young talents still getting integrated into their system.

This team now finds themselves 24-24 on the season and while this is not what we would have expected from the defending champions 48 games into the season, they are still just 1.5 games behind the 4-seed in the Western Conference.

There is a lot of time left for the Warriors to get back to being the championship-like team we are used to seeing and continuing to find ways to get their young talents experience will be key.

Utilizing the NBA G League and their affiliates, the Santa Cruz Warriors has always played a big role in the Warriors developing the younger guys on their roster and on Thursday, they made yet another roster move this season to get more practice time and reps for some of their players.

Golden State assigned Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins and Moses Moody to the NBA G League on Thursday afternoon, a move that really should not surprise anyone.

Both Baldwin and Rollins are rookies that have gone back and forth between the G League and NBA all season long and Moody has seemed to fall out of the team’s rotation as of late.

While he definitely possesses skill that they like on the offensive-end of the floor as another perimeter shooting threat, the Warriors would like Moody to get stronger on the defensive-side of the floor. Not to mention, sitting on the bench and not actually playing in games does not help Moses Moody’s development in any way, which is why getting him extra practice time in Santa Cruz could be highly beneficial.

Playing in a total of 39 games this season, 3 of which he started in, Moody has averaged 5.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range.

The 20-year-old wing has played in just one of the Warriors’ last four games and the only times he has seen real minutes is when the team’s core is out, usually on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Warriors will be looking to move a game above .500 on the season when they take on the the Toronto Raptors in their next game on Friday, a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals.

