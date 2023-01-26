ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Chibuzo Nwachuku

Former Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Charged For Threatening Teens and Assaulting One Of Them. Above The Law?

Charges have been pressed against a former Michigan public service director after he threatened three teenagers and assaulted one of them. Michael Cecchini, 56, was placed on administration leave on September 18 2022 for his actions which occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in Bay City where he lives, authorities said.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Local NAACP leader responds to Tyre Nichols video

Here's a look at the top stories from today. Kyle Gillett has your latest First Alert forecast. Talking to Jamie Furbush from the Frankenmuth Visitor's Bureau at the Frankenmuth Ice Rink during Zehnder's Snowfest on WNEM-TV5 News at 4. Snowfest interview with John Shelton. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. John...
WNEM

Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
SAGINAW, MI
WZZM 13

Mom, stepdad charged in boy's death were known to police

DETROIT — Police in a Detroit suburb said they investigated allegations of child abuse involving a boy who died this week but a request for charges in 2021 was turned down by prosecutors. Ethan Belcher's mother and stepfather were charged with murder and other crimes Wednesday, three days after...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence

LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County man faces federal charges from Jan. 6 Capitol riot

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man says he's innocent of the charges brought against him in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots in Washington, D.C. Isaac Thomas appeared in U.S. District Court in downtown Flint on Thursday. He anticipated being charged with a misdemeanor but was surprised when a judge read charges against him, which included several felony charges.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
