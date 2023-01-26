ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty

In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai. Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them.  Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals Read more... The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Chiefs Advance to Play Eagles in Super Bowl After Defeating Bengals

Chiefs advance to play Eagles in Super Bowl after defeating Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes has finally defeated Joe Burrow. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game on Sunday as Mahomes edged Burrow for the first time in four career matchups. The Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

1985 Bears Voted Best Defense in NFL History, Again

Bears '85 defense voted best ever, again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In case the world needed any more validation, the 1985 Bears have once again been voted the best defense ever assembled in the NFL. This time the affirmation came in longtime NFL reporter Rick Gosselin’s Power Poll.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy