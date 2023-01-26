ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers

By Colleen Flynn
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40V5oO_0kSS86Fl00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.

The restaurant said it is looking to fill 550-plus positions and the hiring portal for the company is now live for those interested.

Photos show renovations of Casa Bonita fountain

Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez and Governor Jared Polis did a promotional video to announce the company’s hiring efforts.

“We’re going to do front of the house, back of the house, security, arcade, entertainment, and divers – you can apply now,” executive chef Dana Rodriguez said.

“I won’t be available for four years, but please keep a position open for me because I’ll be looking for work,” Polis said.

The iconic Colorado restaurant has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After 47 years in business along West Colfax, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy on April 6, 2021. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced they were going to buy the restaurant days later.

Dana Rodriguez, who moved to Colorado in 1992 from Chihuahua, Mexico, accepted the position as executive chef to oversee the kitchen redesign, menu redevelopment, and general overhaul of the restaurant more than a year ago and has been working hard at the revamp since.

What it takes to be a cliff diver at Casa Bonita

According to the hiring portal, there is a long list of requirements and qualifications in order to shove off into the waters of the giant restaurant on West Colfax.

Performance duties may include:

  • Creating a magical experience through interactions with roughly 1500 guests, aged 2-100 a day, with an upbeat and pleasant attitude.
  • Diving from platform heights of 16-25 feet.
  • Consistently perform the following dives from 16 feet: Front (Half, Twist, Pike, Flip) Back (Half, Twist, Flip,) Inward dive (Tuck/Pike/Straight) Please include on your video clips for audition.
  • Being in character for 3-6 consecutive hours at a time (with appropriate breaks).
  • Performing shows on time and being in place for all cues.
  • Meeting and interacting with guests at Guest Meet and Greet locations.
  • Speaking loudly, articulately, and clearly to roughly 1500 guests.
  • Meeting guests from ages 2-100 and conversing age-appropriately in character.
  • Wearing Company approved costuming created for performer
  • Memorizing scripts, learning cues, and associated activities.
  • Staged stunts, staged romance, or choreographed combat
  • Light improv and approved character interactions

Other duties may include:

  • Filling out any necessary incident or injury reports prior to shift ending.
  • Light mending of costuming
  • Cleaning the dive pit area and dive shower prior to end of shift.
  • Taking care of costuming, suits, towels, and coverups according to standards set by management.
  • Conflict resolution (training provided)
  • Filling in for other characters as needed.
  • Attending all orientation and training shifts.
  • May be asked to do other tasks as needed, including side work.
  • Ongoing training to improve performance duties.
  • Performing all job-related functions in a cordial, friendly manner committed to exceeding guest and team member expectations.

Submission requirements:

  • Submit one 5-minute video clip of you diving with the following dives: Front (Half, Twist, Pike, Flip) Back (Half, Twist, Flip,) Inward dive (Tuck/Pike/Straight)
  • Link to portfolio
  • Candidates may need to audition online, or in person, or both. All platform diving auditions may be held in Colorado Springs or Wyoming for finalists.

Position requirements:

  • Must have at least 2 years’ experience and experience diving at school, club, or competitive level. We will additionally consider those trained in gymnastics, extreme sports or other acrobatic backgrounds if they can complete the dives consistently from the platform.
  • Consistency in performance across the required dives
  • A passion for safety and following diving rules and regulations.
  • The ability to know your limits, speak up, and do not dive if feeling ill or injured.
  • A never-break-character attitude.
  • Comfortable with portraying staged romance and staged combat.
  • Must be able to read and understand scripts in English, as well as all job responsibilities. Capable of receiving acting direction in English and fielding questions from guests.
  • Must have a good sense of humor and the ability to laugh at the absurdities of life
  • Must be over 18 years old.
  • Must be able to balance on one foot or hold arms above your head.
  • Must be able to lift 80 pounds and potentially lift a team member.
  • Must be able to remain standing, walk and run during complete working shift.
  • Must be comfortable running around the stage or climbing on the rocks surrounding the stage. Performances may include stooping, kneeling, crouching, crawling, or climbing on the rocks around the pool.
  • Must be able to change in and out of wet swimsuits quickly and get to Meet and Greets.
  • Must be comfortable with heights as the platforms are up to 20 feet above the water level.
  • Must have depth perception and ability to judge distance and spatial relationships.
  • Able to hear and understand cues and other team members’ lines.
  • Able to work effectively independently as well as part of the team.
  • Able to multitask and work in an extremely fast-paced environment.
  • Speed, accuracy and efficiency are required as well as the ability to work well under pressure.
  • Ability to work in a loud, distracting environment with flashing lights, haze machines, ongoing shows, and large numbers of guests constantly moving around you.
  • Willing to follow procedures and take direction.
  • Supportive of other team members.
  • Can complete repetitive tasks while maintaining Company’s standards.
  • Must be flexible to work a variety of shifts, including weekends, days, late nights, holidays and special events. All shifts include a minimum of one weekend day.
  • PTO Blackout period from Thanksgiving week till January. (Though we are closed Thanksgiving and Christmas for employees to spend with their families.)
  • Emergency aid trained and certified is a plus. If not certified, willing to train in emergency aid.

Wondering how much a cliff diver gets paid? The site says $21-$25 per hour and all being considered have to pass a background check and go through a 90-day probationary period. Those hired for the position will have insurance coverage.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 12

Toyotaman
3d ago

First time in their history they will have cooks. A big change from all microwaves.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank

Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Casa Bonita is hiring. What will the jobs pay?

Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Colorado natives and long-time residents are becoming even more excited hearing the news that the popular landmark Casa Bonita is officially hiring. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Guess who’s stealing from fire victims? | CALDARA

It’s hard to believe it’s been a year-and-a-month since the Marshall Fire swept through my neighbors in Superior and Lafayette. It wasn’t much longer back in time it happened to folks near Colorado Springs. After the Marshall Fire I saw police stationed outside the affected neighborhoods and...
SUPERIOR, CO
99.9 KEKB

Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago

We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

Where Are Black-Owned Businesses In Denver?

The following is a list of Black-owned businesses in Denver that people can support during the month of February -- Black History Month.Food/Drink:Axum Restaurant - axum-restaurant.comMBP - https://www.mbpdenver.com/MyKings Ice Cream - mykingsicecream.comHot-Chick-a-Latte hotchickalatte.comFlick of the Whisk Cakes - https://www.flickofthewhiskcakes.com/Hogshead 54 Brewery - hogshead54.comWalia Creamery - waliacreamery.comWhittier Café - https://whittiercafe.com/Genna Rae's - https://gennaraeswings.com/Welton Street Café - https://weltonstreetcafe.com/ Sweet Sweetz - sweetsweetz.comSmith + Canon Ice Cream Co. - https://smithcanon-ice-cream-co.business.site/Little Sistas Treats - https://www.littlesistastreats.com/Gourmet d'Afrique - https://www.instagram.com/gourmetdafrique/The Donut (Centennial) thedonutdenver.comJessie's Smokin' NOLA LLC (Centennial) - smokinnola.comMrs. Davenport's Sweet Potato Pies (Commerce City) oldfashionedsweetpotatopie.comHiRa Cafe & Patisserie (Aurora) - https://www.facebook.com/HiRaCafe1Mango House (Aurora) - restaurantji.com/co/aurora/mango-house-/Endless...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

Colorado should kick lawns to the curb

Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking

Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: Age Limit at 4/20 Fest? How Old Is Too Old?

Denver's annual 4/20 festival at Civic Center Park will return in 2023. But this year, for the first time, it will officially be 21+. April 20, or 4/20, is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country, and Denver's yearly gathering at Civic Center Park has become one of the biggest unsanctioned smokeouts in the nation. In 2023, though, it will have a new organizer: Michigan-based dispensary chain JARS Cannabis, which late last year purchased Euflora, a Colorado dispensary chain, and got the Mile High 4/20 Fest in the process.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Outlets at Castle Rock | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Located south of Denver, about 30 minutes from downtown, the Outlets at Castle Rock is another option if you're looking to shop for heavily discounted clothing and accessories. You will find dozens of international clothing stores such as Levi's, Banana Republic, 7 For All Mankind and the sports brands Adidas,...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy