Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.

The restaurant said it is looking to fill 550-plus positions and the hiring portal for the company is now live for those interested.

Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez and Governor Jared Polis did a promotional video to announce the company’s hiring efforts.

“We’re going to do front of the house, back of the house, security, arcade, entertainment, and divers – you can apply now,” executive chef Dana Rodriguez said.

“I won’t be available for four years, but please keep a position open for me because I’ll be looking for work,” Polis said.

The iconic Colorado restaurant has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After 47 years in business along West Colfax, Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy on April 6, 2021. “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced they were going to buy the restaurant days later.

Dana Rodriguez, who moved to Colorado in 1992 from Chihuahua, Mexico, accepted the position as executive chef to oversee the kitchen redesign, menu redevelopment, and general overhaul of the restaurant more than a year ago and has been working hard at the revamp since.

What it takes to be a cliff diver at Casa Bonita

According to the hiring portal, there is a long list of requirements and qualifications in order to shove off into the waters of the giant restaurant on West Colfax.

Performance duties may include:

Creating a magical experience through interactions with roughly 1500 guests, aged 2-100 a day, with an upbeat and pleasant attitude.

Diving from platform heights of 16-25 feet.

Consistently perform the following dives from 16 feet: Front (Half, Twist, Pike, Flip) Back (Half, Twist, Flip,) Inward dive (Tuck/Pike/Straight) Please include on your video clips for audition.

Being in character for 3-6 consecutive hours at a time (with appropriate breaks).

Performing shows on time and being in place for all cues.

Meeting and interacting with guests at Guest Meet and Greet locations.

Speaking loudly, articulately, and clearly to roughly 1500 guests.

Meeting guests from ages 2-100 and conversing age-appropriately in character.

Wearing Company approved costuming created for performer

Memorizing scripts, learning cues, and associated activities.

Staged stunts, staged romance, or choreographed combat

Light improv and approved character interactions

Other duties may include:

Filling out any necessary incident or injury reports prior to shift ending.

Light mending of costuming

Cleaning the dive pit area and dive shower prior to end of shift.

Taking care of costuming, suits, towels, and coverups according to standards set by management.

Conflict resolution (training provided)

Filling in for other characters as needed.

Attending all orientation and training shifts.

May be asked to do other tasks as needed, including side work.

Ongoing training to improve performance duties.

Performing all job-related functions in a cordial, friendly manner committed to exceeding guest and team member expectations.

Submission requirements:

Submit one 5-minute video clip of you diving with the following dives: Front (Half, Twist, Pike, Flip) Back (Half, Twist, Flip,) Inward dive (Tuck/Pike/Straight)

Link to portfolio

Candidates may need to audition online, or in person, or both. All platform diving auditions may be held in Colorado Springs or Wyoming for finalists.

Position requirements:

Must have at least 2 years’ experience and experience diving at school, club, or competitive level. We will additionally consider those trained in gymnastics, extreme sports or other acrobatic backgrounds if they can complete the dives consistently from the platform.

Consistency in performance across the required dives

A passion for safety and following diving rules and regulations.

The ability to know your limits, speak up, and do not dive if feeling ill or injured.

A never-break-character attitude.

Comfortable with portraying staged romance and staged combat.

Must be able to read and understand scripts in English, as well as all job responsibilities. Capable of receiving acting direction in English and fielding questions from guests.

Must have a good sense of humor and the ability to laugh at the absurdities of life

Must be over 18 years old.

Must be able to balance on one foot or hold arms above your head.

Must be able to lift 80 pounds and potentially lift a team member.

Must be able to remain standing, walk and run during complete working shift.

Must be comfortable running around the stage or climbing on the rocks surrounding the stage. Performances may include stooping, kneeling, crouching, crawling, or climbing on the rocks around the pool.

Must be able to change in and out of wet swimsuits quickly and get to Meet and Greets.

Must be comfortable with heights as the platforms are up to 20 feet above the water level.

Must have depth perception and ability to judge distance and spatial relationships.

Able to hear and understand cues and other team members’ lines.

Able to work effectively independently as well as part of the team.

Able to multitask and work in an extremely fast-paced environment.

Speed, accuracy and efficiency are required as well as the ability to work well under pressure.

Ability to work in a loud, distracting environment with flashing lights, haze machines, ongoing shows, and large numbers of guests constantly moving around you.

Willing to follow procedures and take direction.

Supportive of other team members.

Can complete repetitive tasks while maintaining Company’s standards.

Must be flexible to work a variety of shifts, including weekends, days, late nights, holidays and special events. All shifts include a minimum of one weekend day.

PTO Blackout period from Thanksgiving week till January. (Though we are closed Thanksgiving and Christmas for employees to spend with their families.)

Emergency aid trained and certified is a plus. If not certified, willing to train in emergency aid.

Wondering how much a cliff diver gets paid? The site says $21-$25 per hour and all being considered have to pass a background check and go through a 90-day probationary period. Those hired for the position will have insurance coverage.

