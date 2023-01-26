Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods
Legislation to stop Iowans from using SNAP benefits to buy products like fresh meat, butter, sliced cheese and bagged salads advanced Thursday despite controversy that made national news this week. After hearing Iowans’ concerns at a meeting Thursday, members of the House Health and Human Services subcommittee said they planned to amend the proposal to […] The post Lawmakers advance proposed SNAP changes but say they’ll drop plans to restrict some foods appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Social Security Has an Immigration Problem -- and It's Getting Worse
Social Security has a huge immigration dilemma -- but it may not be what you think.
Republicans who refuse to reform Social Security are simply reckless
If you follow policy debates long enough, arguments you never thought you’d hear can become key components of the two parties’ platforms. That’s certainly the case when it comes to some Republicans and their new “Never touch Social Security and Medicare” position. Over the weekend, newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) tweeted that ex-President Donald Trump was 100% correct to demand: “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.” Vance’s tweet was issued amid the debt-ceiling fight, but Trump has long held this position. Now to be fair, the GOP’s well-intentioned engagement in the...
I Stopped Taking My HIV Pills
“My only concern,” my doctor said to me with a tremendously heavy pause, “is that you’re working with a lot back there.” This was the politest way I’ve ever heard someone say I have a fat ass. I could see why he approached the topic...
New Clinical Trials at Leading HIV Center Paused Over Funding Probe
New clinical trials at a prominent HIV research center in Chicago have been halted for the past nine months, but funding for ongoing studies is in jeopardy and researchers may be laid off as soon as this week as Cook County Health officials continue to investigate a nonprofit that manages the finances of grant-funded research, reports the Chicago Sun Times. The pause also affects new trials for COVID-19, mpox and cancer at the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center.
House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
Biden and Democrats try to claim the economy as an issue before 2024 elections
Republicans, underscoring 40-year high inflation and pandemic-exacerbated supply chain kinks, excoriated Democrats' economic policies before last year's midterm elections. Now, after outperforming expectations in 2022, Democrats are trying to prove their mettle regarding the economy before next year's presidential cycle as President Joe Biden and the White House simultaneously attempt to move on from his classified documents controversy.
Most people disenrolled from Medicaid have some form of insurance 12 months later
Most people who are disenrolled in Medicaid are enrolled in some kind of health coverage within 12 months, according to an analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation published Jan. 25. HHS estimates up to 15 million people could be disenrolled from Medicaid when redeterminations begin on April 1. According to the...
Women Are Aware of PrEP, but Few Are Using It
Women in the United States have a high level of awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), but less than 1 in 10 survey respondents were currently using it, according to research presented at IDWeek 2022. The Ending the HIV Epidemic initiative aims to raise this to 50% of eligible women by 2025.
Biden admin expert claims obesity cannot be treated with exercise and good diet
Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, who said on '60 Minutes' that diet and exercise have less impact on obesity than genetics, was appointed to a USDA committee last Thursday.
What Older Americans Need to Know About Taking Paxlovid
A new coronavirus variant is circulating, the most transmissible one yet. Hospitalizations of infected patients are rising. And older adults represent nearly 90% of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 in recent months, the largest portion since the start of the pandemic. What does that mean for people 65 and older catching...
Rick Scott Introduces Bill to Rescind Biden's Plan to Add 87,000 IRS Agents
Earlier today, Florida Senator Rick Scott joined Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) and Mike Braun (R-In) to introduce the Blocking the Adverse and Dramatic Increased Reliance on Surveillance (BAD IRS) Activities Act.
Ask Voters Directly, and Abortion Rights Wins Most Ballot Fights
This is shaping up as a critical year in the country’s battle over abortion rights, as both sides struggle to define a new status quo after the Supreme Court struck down the nearly half-century-old constitutional right last year. It is important not to misread what happened in 2022. After...
Allowing People With HIV to Enlist
The U.S. military is being sued over a policy that prevents people living with HIV from enlisting in the armed forces. The lawsuit was filed in November 2022 by Lambda Legal, which advocates for the LGBTQ and HIV communities and argues that the policy is “senseless” and “discriminatory.” The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three plaintiffs living with HIV.
Long-Term Benefits of Early HIV Treatment
Delaying antiretroviral treatment leads to an excess risk for AIDS and other serious health problems that can persist for years, according to long-term follow-up results from the START trial. Earlier in the HIV epidemic, the best time to start treatment was controversial. After the advent of effective combination antiretroviral therapy...
Biden administration proposes to let people choose Hispanic or Latino as a race
The Biden administration is proposing to allow people to check off Hispanic or Latino as their race, as well as their ethnicity. The administration has been reviewing its more than quarter-century-old definitions of race and ethnicity and is proposing to combine two questions about race and ethnicity into one on the census and in other government data collection.
Long COVID Justice
JD Davids has long played an important and visible role in the HIV response. He continues to do so today, working at the center of many intersecting issues, including chronic illness, social justice and—as the founder of Strategies for High Impact (S4HI) and its Network for Long COVID Justice—the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
