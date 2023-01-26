If you follow policy debates long enough, arguments you never thought you’d hear can become key components of the two parties’ platforms. That’s certainly the case when it comes to some Republicans and their new “Never touch Social Security and Medicare” position. Over the weekend, newly elected Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) tweeted that ex-President Donald Trump was 100% correct to demand: “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.” Vance’s tweet was issued amid the debt-ceiling fight, but Trump has long held this position. Now to be fair, the GOP’s well-intentioned engagement in the...

2 DAYS AGO