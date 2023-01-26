ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police Searching For ‘Doodler’ Serial Killer Who Preyed on Gay Men and Sketched Them Before Stabbing Them to Death

By Jason Kandel
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 26

Nichlas Arocha
3d ago

an artist can tell others art by the technique n strokes . left handed right hand. check with the art teachers for similar work. then portraits are the hardest to draw.

Reply
2
Not Many Wise (I block stupidity)
3d ago

Genesis 19:24“Then the LORD rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the LORD out of heaven;” Serves as a warning to those choosing to live ungodly lifestyles.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer

In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
New York Post

Sicko ‘predator’ arrested for raping, kidnapping teens, 21-year-old in NYC: cops

A “predator” who sought out troubled young victims has been arrested and charged with the kidnappings and rapes of two teenage girls and a 21-year-old woman in New York, police officials said Thursday. Andres Portilla, 28, is accused of preying on two 15-year-old girls, one who was reported missing from Wyandanch, Long Island, in August and the other who disappeared from Rego Park, Queens, in December, according to cops. The third known victim, the 21-year-old woman, also from Queens, was reported missing by her parents Jan. 2 after she went out on New Year’s Eve and never came home, cops said. “He’s a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

15-year-old girl gets up to 9 years in prison for fatally stabbing rival Mount Vernon cheerleader Kayla Green

A teen girl was handed a possible nine-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader following a school celebration. The 15-year-old, who wasn’t identified, was given three to nine years of prison time by a judge Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last December, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said. The teen stabbed Kayla Green during a large brawl after a parade in Mount Vernon to mark the state championship won by the high school boys’ basketball team. The deadly event happened in Westchester last April and stemmed from a cheerleading rivalry. Green, a sophomore, was the captain...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
The Independent

Man who spent 20 years in jail for Hawaii tourist’s rape and murder released after new DNA test

A Hawaiian man who spent more than 20 years in jail for rape and murder of a white woman was set free by court after an advanced DNA test proved his innocence. Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison for the rape and murder of Dana Ireland. The 23-year-old white woman died on Christmas Eve in 1991 on the Big Island following an accident and sexual assault. The case was one of Hawaii’s biggest murders and grabbed national headlines. Mr Schweitzer was among the three people convicted in the case and the...
HAWAII STATE
Law & Crime

Massachusetts Mom Allegedly Killed Two Young Kids, Strangled Infant, Then Leapt From Window

A 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts will soon be facing multiple murder charges after she allegedly killed two of her young children and left the third, an infant, severely injured, before attempting to take her own life. Lindsay M. Clancy remained in the hospital under police guard after she strangled and killed her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy, inside their suburban home, authorities said.
DUXBURY, MA
The Independent

Ana Walshe told police her conman husband was ‘going to kill her’ 8 years before she went missing

The conman husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe threatened to kill her and a friend nearly a decade before she disappeared, according to a police report.Ana Walshe phoned police in Washington DC in 2014 claiming that Brian Walshe had threatened to kill her and a friend, DC Metro police told The Independent.Ms Walshe, who was then known by her maiden name Ana Knipp, reported the death threat in August that year, according to an incident report.The case was closed after she refused to cooperate with the police investigation, a spokesperson told The Independent.The 39-year-old mother — who was...
COHASSET, MA
Oxygen

Serial Killer Leonard Lake’s Wife Said She Thought He Was ‘Living This Very Active Fantasy’

On June 2, 1985, Leonard Lake was arrested near San Francisco for carrying a gun and an illegal silencer in a stolen car he was driving. The arrest led officials to a cabin in Wilseyville, California owned by Lake’s ex-wife, Claralyn “Cricket” Balazs. There, they discovered something horrifying: Lake, 38, and his associate Charles Ng, 25, had used the secluded property as a torture-murder compound, according to The New York Post. Police found human remains at the cabin, as well as videotapes and written documents outlining “Operation Miranda,” Lake’s depraved plans for enslaving women, reported The Associated Press.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

Convicted Murderer on Death Row Dies After Choking on Her Dinner

A Japanese woman awaiting execution for drugging and drowning two men has died after choking on her own dinner, the country’s justice ministry said Sunday. Miyuki Ueta, a former bar worker, was eating in her cell on Saturday afternoon when she began to choke. Workers at the detention center, located in the southwestern prefecture of Hiroshima, tried to pull food out of the 49-year-old’s mouth, but she had already lost consciousness, Japanese national broadcaster NHK reported.
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
13K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy