Police Searching For ‘Doodler’ Serial Killer Who Preyed on Gay Men and Sketched Them Before Stabbing Them to Death

A “predator” who sought out troubled young victims has been arrested and charged with the kidnappings and rapes of two teenage girls and a 21-year-old woman in New York, police officials said Thursday. Andres Portilla, 28, is accused of preying on two 15-year-old girls, one who was reported missing from Wyandanch, Long Island, in August and the other who disappeared from Rego Park, Queens, in December, according to cops. The third known victim, the 21-year-old woman, also from Queens, was reported missing by her parents Jan. 2 after she went out on New Year’s Eve and never came home, cops said. “He’s a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO