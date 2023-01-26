Effective: 2023-01-30 05:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest and central North Dakota including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO