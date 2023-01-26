Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Divide, Foster, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 05:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest and central North Dakota including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Emmons, Golden Valley, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 05:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outdoors. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Emmons; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/11 AM MST/ TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Southwest North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Noon CST/11 AM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
