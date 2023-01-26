ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City To Improve Four Parks This Spring

Cathedral City has plans to improve four of their soccer and fitness parks. The renovations will begin this spring. These repairs and upgrades will cover a wide variety of things, from worn-out exercise equipment to playground resurfacing. “I think it’s good for the wellness of the world, for the community,...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building

A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Weekend-Long Closure

CORONA (CNS) – The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
CORONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
CORONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Single-Engine Plane Crashes During Forced Landing in French Valley

FRENCH VALLEY (CNS) – A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel...
FRENCH VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy