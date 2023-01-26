Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City To Improve Four Parks This Spring
Cathedral City has plans to improve four of their soccer and fitness parks. The renovations will begin this spring. These repairs and upgrades will cover a wide variety of things, from worn-out exercise equipment to playground resurfacing. “I think it’s good for the wellness of the world, for the community,...
3rd Annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival Coming to Rancho Mirage
RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – The third annual Palm Springs Passion 4 Pinot Noir Festival, featuring 80 California pinot noir-producing wineries, will be held in Rancho Mirage Saturday. The wine tasting event will be held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort and Spa,...
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona Set for Weekend-Long Closure
CORONA (CNS) – The westbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down Friday evening and through this weekend to enable crews to remove structural supports for one project, as well as perform roadway resurfacing for another, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid lengthy travel delays.
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Gunning Down Riverside Motel Guest
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the...
Motorist Killed in Collision South of Corona
CORONA (CNS) – A motorist was killed Friday in a two-vehicle collision south of Corona. The crash happened at about 4:45 a.m. on Temescal Canyon Road, near Leroy Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the two sedans impacted near the intersection. No other details were...
Single-Engine Plane Crashes During Forced Landing in French Valley
FRENCH VALLEY (CNS) – A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel...
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Marks 78 Years Since Auschwitz Liberation
Early afternoon on Friday, the community gathered at the Palm Desert Civic Park to stand together and remember the victims, but also honor the survivors and heroes of this dark chapter in history. Hosted by the Mensch International Foundation, speakers ranged from city leaders to locals, all there to remember...
