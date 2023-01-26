Read full article on original website
Related
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Colombia
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team. Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly...
Report: USMNT's Weston McKennie to Join Leeds United From Juventus
Leeds United appears to have another American incoming. The English Premier League side reportedly agreed to sign Weston McKennie from Serie A's Juventus on a loan deal and will have the option to buy him in the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Leeds will pay a 1.2 million euros...
USMNT Instant Match Ratings From Scoreless Draw Vs. Colombia
LOS ANGELES -- Zero wins for the United States men's national team in January. After falling to Serbia 2-1 on Wednesday, a fully rotated starting XI went to head to head with Colombia on Saturday but ended in an uninspiring 0-0 draw. The first half was about as open as...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0