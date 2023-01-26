ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Fire destroys 6,000-square-foot house near reservoir

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — A 6,000-square-foot home near the reservoir was destroyed by a fire early Monday. The fire on Fannin Landing Circle was reported about 2 a.m. and was under control by about 5 a.m., reservoir fire officials said. Firefighters said it was fully involved when they arrived at the scene.
Multiple vehicles crash on University Boulevard

Multiple vehicles wrecked Sunday afternoon on University Boulevard in Jackson. According to witnesses, one of the vehicles lost control, causing five other vehicles to crash into each other at the intersection of Bishop Sr. Chambers Drive. When 16 WAPT arrived on the scene, crews were towing an SUV and a...
Large sinkhole poses safety issue for a south Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON, Miss. — A sinkhole that is being called large enough for someone to fall into is causing unrest for south Jackson residents. “Somebody need to come do something about this. It’s dangerous, that’s very deep,” said Meadow Lane resident Krystal Nichols. The sinkhole has sat...
3 dogs die in Rankin County house fire

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Three dogs died Friday when a fire broke out at a house in Rankin County. The fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Avalon Way. "We did have a working fire here when we arrived," said Reservoir...
Church treats first responders to Sunday dinner

RIDGELAND, Miss. — A church in the Metro wanted to treat first responders for all their hard work. Lake Harbour Church of Christ in Ridgeland heated up their ovens to serve those who serve the community. First responders were invited to the church Sunday evening for a free meal.
Burned out home proving to be eyesore for residents, young students

Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants a neighborhood eyesore dealt with. A home on Hume Street off Bailey Avenue partially burned down, and neighbors said there has been an unpleasant view for months. People have been dumping tires, trash and other things at the site. The home is a short...
New museum exhibit showcases movement

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science opened a new exhibit on Saturday to teach children how objects move. The exhibit is called From Here to There. It is designed to be a creative way of showing kids how things move by land, sea and air. "One...
Mississippi Knights giving basketball players a shot at their hoop dreams

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Knights basketball team is trying to do the same thing that the Mississippi Raiders indoor football team did and that's win a championship in their first year. The Knights are giving players a chance to pursue basketball careers again. Not only are top 12...
Friday Night Hoops Recap

JACKSON, Miss. — Meridian and Brandon clash at Brandon High School in a key regional double header. MRA hosts Jackson Prep in a critical game for first place in the 6A MAIS standings. Check out the highlights and results.
Henifin outlines fiscal plan for Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss. — What's next for Jackson's water system? Ted Henifin, the man who was appointed to oversee the system, provided an overview Friday ofthe fiscal plan. The 30-page plan outlines the equitable standards, timeline, budget and strategic actions aimed at improving the city's water infrastructure and customer experience.
