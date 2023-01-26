ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

I-93 tractor-trailor rollover in Boston causes ‘significant’ traffic delays, disrupts Red Line service

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

Southbound traffic was reduced to a single lane.

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 south in Boston Thursday afternoon reduced traffic to a single lane and brought disruptions to MBTA Red Line service, prompting police to caution motorists to expect “significant delays.”

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet around 1:52 p.m. troopers were at the scene in the Savin Hill area.

“At this time only the left lane is open,” police wrote. “Expect significant delays.”

A state police spokesman did not immediately return a request for additional information.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the crash damaged fencing along the side of the highway that borders the MBTA’s Red Line tracks, creating “interference on right of way for [Red Line] trains.”

As a result, shuttle buses temporarily replaced Red Line service on the Braintree branch between JFK/UMass and North Quincy, the MBTA wrote in a tweet. (Service on the Ashmont branch was still running.)

“Commuter Rail will also accommodate customers between Braintree and South Station in both directions,” the MBTA wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Middleborough and Kingston trains will stop at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK. Greenbush trains will stop at Quincy Center and JFK.”

Red Line service on the Braintree branch resumed by 3:09 p.m., according to MBTA Transit Police.

MBTA officials said, however, riders should expect delays of about 20 minutes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Passengers sent walking through tunnels after Green Line shutdown

“It was quite an interesting evening,” said one T rider. A signal problem at Copley Junction shut down service on part of the MBTA’s Green Line Thursday night, stranding three trains underground between stations and forcing passengers to evacuate and walk through the tunnels. The MBTA suspended service...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. "This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Police: Group of kids attacked another group on MBTA bus

MBTA police said the “aggressive” juveniles also used bricks to shatter windows on the bus. Two people were hurt earlier this week when a group of juveniles attacked another group of young people onboard an MBTA bus, according to officials. MBTA Transit Police said the unprovoked attack happened...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
Boston

What to know about this weekend’s Orange Line shutdown

This weekend's Orange Line service disruption includes more work than the MBTA initially shared with the public. Orange Line riders have yet another shutdown in store as the MBTA closes a significant portion of the line this weekend. The MBTA announced on Tuesday that it will suspend service on the...
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: No serious injuries in downtown crash…

HYANNIS – There were no serious injuries after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole on Main Street early this morning. The crash happened in the East End near Yarmouth Road. The utility pole was damaged and Eversource responded to evaluate whether it would need to be replaced. The driver apparently passed field sobriety testing. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capeandislands.org

Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges

More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
BOURNE, MA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police

Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Rhode Island now has a fourth MBTA Commuter Rail station

The MBTA's footprint in the Ocean State is growing. For years — decades — the trains kept rolling straight on through. But not anymore. Decades after Pawtucket and Central Falls, Rhode Island, lost passenger rail service — even as MBTA and Amtrak trains kept riding the rails right on through them on daily trips between Providence and Boston — the two Ocean State cities are once again Commuter Rail destinations.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Boston

Where to dine on Valentine’s Day in and around Boston

Whether you're looking for a simple meal to-go or a wine and caviar-filled dinner, these restaurants have you and your special someone covered. The spots below have put together some dazzling specials for Valentine’s Day this year, many pulling out all the stops with multi-course prix fixe menus and wine pairings. Some offerings are classically romantic, with caviar, champagne, foie gras, and chocolate. Some are heavy on New England favorites, like root vegetables and scallops. And some are downright original — keep your eyes peeled for the grilled oysters with champagne butter, the heart-shaped pizzas, and the floating island dessert with blackberry anglaise.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy