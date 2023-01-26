I-93 tractor-trailor rollover in Boston causes ‘significant’ traffic delays, disrupts Red Line service

Southbound traffic was reduced to a single lane.

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 93 south in Boston Thursday afternoon reduced traffic to a single lane and brought disruptions to MBTA Red Line service, prompting police to caution motorists to expect “significant delays.”

Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet around 1:52 p.m. troopers were at the scene in the Savin Hill area.

“At this time only the left lane is open,” police wrote. “Expect significant delays.”

A state police spokesman did not immediately return a request for additional information.

According to MBTA Transit Police, the crash damaged fencing along the side of the highway that borders the MBTA’s Red Line tracks, creating “interference on right of way for [Red Line] trains.”

As a result, shuttle buses temporarily replaced Red Line service on the Braintree branch between JFK/UMass and North Quincy, the MBTA wrote in a tweet. (Service on the Ashmont branch was still running.)

“Commuter Rail will also accommodate customers between Braintree and South Station in both directions,” the MBTA wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Middleborough and Kingston trains will stop at Braintree, Quincy Center and JFK. Greenbush trains will stop at Quincy Center and JFK.”

Red Line service on the Braintree branch resumed by 3:09 p.m., according to MBTA Transit Police.

MBTA officials said, however, riders should expect delays of about 20 minutes.