For Pirates, signing South Korean pitcher Jun-Seok Shim signifies global approach to scouting

After the Pittsburgh Pirates convinced Jun-Seok Shim to withdraw from the KBO draft, where he was projected to be a top-five pick, and sign for a $750,000 bonus, they gave their top-ranked international signing the grand tour of PNC Park on Thursday befitting a first-round pick of the MLB Draft.

Wearing a custom No. 49 jersey with his name on the back, the 18-year-old South Korean pitcher stepped out of the home dugout to view the city skyline, took photos standing atop the tarped mound and had an introductory news conference.

“It’s been my dream to play in the (United) States,” Shim said through translator Jong Hoon Na, the scout who signed him. “I wanted to pursue my dream to come here and play baseball. That’s the main reason why I came here.”

There is significance in both the jersey number for Shim — it represents his birthday (April 9) — and what his signing means to the global impact of the Pirates’ international scouting efforts. Ranked the No. 10 international prospect by MLB Pipeline, Shim is one of 22 players from eight countries to sign with the Pirates in the 2023 class.

“You have to be great at it,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. “Every market’s different, and we know that you’re signing international players that are younger and further away, so there’s risk associated with that. Relative to our competitors, over time, we’ve got to be getting more players. We need to operate in the upper-end of the industry in what type of talent we’re getting over time. … We’re not going to leave a stone unturned. It’s critically important of the operation.”

Pirates Pacific Rim scout Fu Chan Chiang, who signed Taiwanese right-hander Po-Yu Chen to a $1.25 million bonus in 2021, discovered the 6-foot-4, 218-pound right-hander on YouTube three years ago.

“That kind of started the process,” Pirates player personnel director Max Kwan said, “because there was a freshman in Duksoo who was throwing really hard who could really spin the ball.”

The Pirates sent Jong Hoon Na to scout Shim, and building a relationship with his family accelerated the process. Shim became an international target in 2020, when he recorded a 1.42 ERA while striking out 32 in 19 innings for Seoul’s Duksoo High School.

Shim tossed 14 1/3 scoreless innings with 21 strikeouts and 10 walks as a sophomore before being sidelined by an elbow injury, then dealt with control issues last season, when he was bothered by a lower back issue and toe injury. Shim had 40 strikeouts but allowed 22 walks, hit 12 batters and his ERA jumped to 5.14 in 20 1/3 innings in 12 games.

Shim declared himself healthy and focused on his future instead of dwelling on the past. His go-to pitch is his four-seam fastball, which sits at 94-96 mph but has touched triple digits. The fastball is what drew the attention of Pirates scouts, first for its velocity and then its movement.

“The action of the baseball when he throws it, coming across the plate, some people call it hop, some people say it looks like it’s rising,” Pirates international scouting director Junior Vizcaino said. “He has that ability to spin the ball so much that the ball stays in the same plane that he throws it in.”

It’s no wonder Shim grew up idolizing former Pirates pitcher Gerrit Cole, one of baseball’s strikeout leaders. Shim, however, downplayed comparisons to Cole because of the difference in their demeanors.

Vizcaino said the Pirates also were impressed with Shim’s composure, especially the way he competed in an intense tournament. Vizcaino recalled sitting next to Shim’s father, who was nervous while watching his son face a bases-loaded situation that “could have gone either way.”

“He could have folded, but he stepped it up, challenged the hitters, got out of the situation,” Vizcaino said. “It was really impressive taking into account the environment that he was in. It was single elimination. You lose, you’re out. It was really impressive to watch him pitch.”

Shim credited the Pirates for a detailed presentation of how they would develop him, and Cherington said the process of acclimating Shim to their system will start at their Dominican Republic academy before he moves to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., this summer.

Shim was all smiles, wearing a Pirates uniform for the first time, knowing that his road to playing pro baseball is about to begin.

“I’ve got a long way to go, but I’m very excited to be here,” Shim said. “I can’t wait to come here and pitch one day. This whole tour motivated me.”