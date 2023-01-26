ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Daily Montanan

Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting

A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied. The three-year-old state law allows law enforcement officials […] The post Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County January 26, 2023 Edition

Timothy Lee Devaux, date of birth May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000. Matthew Scott Connor, date of birth November 26, 1986 of Canon City, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency amid arctic front

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With arctic air settling into the Front Range for the next few days, the city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency through Feb. 4. The ordinance will allow religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary housing. “During this emergency, local churches, synagogues,...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo County Jail awarded 5th consecutive ACA accreditation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are quite literally jumping for joy. PCSO’s Detention Bureau earned a 5th consecutive American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation on Saturday, Jan. 28. ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems, according to PCSO. The Pueblo County Jail was granted […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Habitat for Humanity conducts ground blessing for 3 families upcoming new homes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three new families broke ground on their new homes Saturday through the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity homeowners program. "Each of the families selected for this meet our 3 criteria," Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Executive Director and CEO Kris Lewis said. "There's a need, so they're either in an The post Habitat for Humanity conducts ground blessing for 3 families upcoming new homes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9News

This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"

PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the great outdoors. Regardless, Colorado Springs pet owners and their dogs took this as an opportunity to make their mark on the fresh powder. Locals gathered at Bear Creek Dog Park...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

1,500 pairs of socks donated to Springs Rescue Mission

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Promenade shops at Briargate delivered over 1,500 pairs of socks to Springs Rescue Mission, on Thursday, Jan. 26. The holiday season may be over but gifts continued to roll in for a Colorado Springs community in need. Springs Rescue Mission saw a 33% increase in donations compared to 2022. The organization works […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

The Pantry of Fremont has a new home

Volunteers with The Pantry of Fremont put out a plea to the community in December seeking help in finding a new home. Within weeks, the organization found a place and is already moved in. Formerly located at the Cañon City Pregnancy Center’s building at 614 Yale Place, The Pantry of...
CANON CITY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Trial for Walgreen murder suspect delayed

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO

