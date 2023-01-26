Read full article on original website
Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting
A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied. The three-year-old state law allows law enforcement officials […] The post Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 26, 2023 Edition
Timothy Lee Devaux, date of birth May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000. Matthew Scott Connor, date of birth November 26, 1986 of Canon City, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
KKTV
Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency amid arctic front
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With arctic air settling into the Front Range for the next few days, the city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency through Feb. 4. The ordinance will allow religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary housing. “During this emergency, local churches, synagogues,...
Pueblo County Jail awarded 5th consecutive ACA accreditation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are quite literally jumping for joy. PCSO’s Detention Bureau earned a 5th consecutive American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation on Saturday, Jan. 28. ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems, according to PCSO. The Pueblo County Jail was granted […]
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Habitat for Humanity conducts ground blessing for 3 families upcoming new homes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three new families broke ground on their new homes Saturday through the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity homeowners program. "Each of the families selected for this meet our 3 criteria," Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Executive Director and CEO Kris Lewis said. "There's a need, so they're either in an The post Habitat for Humanity conducts ground blessing for 3 families upcoming new homes appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
‘Deeply saddened and disgusted,’ police chiefs in Colorado respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KKTV) - Pueblo’s police chief shared a message on Friday hours before the release of video footage tied to the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Less than one hour after the video was released, the police chief for Colorado Springs also shared a message. Nichols died three days after a...
KKTV
WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
An unwanted record: Homicide count reaches new high in Colorado Springs
Minutes before midnight on a Friday last May, gunfire ripped through the walls of Babilonia Bar along Platte Avenue. Nineteen-year-old Montaries Jennings, there for a show by his favorite rap artist, fought his way to safety through the panicked, stampeding crowd before posting on social media that he’d just seen a man get shot, and that he was praying for him.
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KKTV
Colorado Springs dogs have a snow day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Sunday’s winter weather and cold temperatures may have deterred some people from enjoying the great outdoors. Regardless, Colorado Springs pet owners and their dogs took this as an opportunity to make their mark on the fresh powder. Locals gathered at Bear Creek Dog Park...
Firefighters report trapped individual following crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash Sunday morning on Jan. 29. CSFD said they are working with a trapped occupant near El Capitan and Union Boulevard. The public is advised to use alternate routes.
1,500 pairs of socks donated to Springs Rescue Mission
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Promenade shops at Briargate delivered over 1,500 pairs of socks to Springs Rescue Mission, on Thursday, Jan. 26. The holiday season may be over but gifts continued to roll in for a Colorado Springs community in need. Springs Rescue Mission saw a 33% increase in donations compared to 2022. The organization works […]
Daily Record
The Pantry of Fremont has a new home
Volunteers with The Pantry of Fremont put out a plea to the community in December seeking help in finding a new home. Within weeks, the organization found a place and is already moved in. Formerly located at the Cañon City Pregnancy Center’s building at 614 Yale Place, The Pantry of...
KKTV
WATCH: Trial for Walgreen murder suspect delayed
KKTV
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
Airfares at Colorado airport at lowest levels in 25 years
Local business leaders and city officials call it the Southwest effect — and for good reason. After Southwest Airlines brought service to the Colorado Springs Airport nearly two years ago, local air fares plunged to a 25-year low, according to recent federal transportation data. What’s more, the gap between...
