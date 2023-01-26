ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
HOUSTON, TX
KXII.com

Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Police, lawmakers say the temporary license plate system is being abused

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single sheet of paper: that's all it takes to make a car and its occupants virtually untraceable to police and the public. State law requires auto dealers to print out a temporary license plate every time someone buys a vehicle. But police and some lawmakers say the system is being abused, allowing anyone to display fraudulent plates."If you've got a computer and printer at home, you can make a Texas paper tag," said Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney. The problem is personal for Scesney and his department. In November, officer Brandon Tsai died in...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: January 28

1836: Italian hero of San Jacinto arrives in Texas. On this day in 1836, Prospero Bernardi arrived in Texas aboard the schooner Pennsylvania as a member of Capt. Amasa Turner’s volunteer company, raised in New Orleans. Bernardi was born in Italy in 1794 and was a notary by trade. He enlisted in the Texas army on February 13, 1836, and distinguished himself in the battle of San Jacinto. He remained in the army until January or February 1837, when he was medically discharged from John Smith’s company at Galveston because of a spinal injury sustained during combat. Bernardi received a bounty grant and a first-class headright grant for his military service, but both were assigned to other parties. Bernardi’s whereabouts by 1838 were unclear. In February of that year two former fellow soldiers testified that they understood he was deceased. A bust of the Italian soldier stands in front of the Hall of State, Fair Park, Dallas, to commemorate his participation in the battle of San Jacinto.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states

(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Texas death row prisoners spend decades in solitary confinement. A lawsuit wants to end that “cruel” treatment.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas death row prisoners are suing the state, arguing it’s unconstitutional to hold them in solitary confinement for the entirety of their metered lives with minimal health care, no regard for their mental suffering and few avenues to seek legal help.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy