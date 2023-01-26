Read full article on original website
State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
A Texas National Guard member shot and injured a migrant at the border
A Texas National Guard member shot a migrant in the shoulder during an encounter in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas last week, according to a recent joint Army Times and Texas Tribune report. A federal law enforcement source confirmed to CNN a migrant was shot and injured in the incident.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
Three men were indicted in Texas on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Discovering the Rich Culture and History of Texas
Texas is a state located in the southern region of the United States, known for its diverse culture, rich history, and unique attractions. Here are some of the things that Texas is famous for:
'Colossal Waste of Money': Texas nears $1 billion in border wall contracts
The Webb County coalition that opposed Trump’s boondoggle is now scrambling to oppose the state’s expanded construction plans.
State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners
TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
Police, lawmakers say the temporary license plate system is being abused
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single sheet of paper: that's all it takes to make a car and its occupants virtually untraceable to police and the public. State law requires auto dealers to print out a temporary license plate every time someone buys a vehicle. But police and some lawmakers say the system is being abused, allowing anyone to display fraudulent plates."If you've got a computer and printer at home, you can make a Texas paper tag," said Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney. The problem is personal for Scesney and his department. In November, officer Brandon Tsai died in...
These are the highest paying jobs in Texas, report finds
If you can't stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise.
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
The policy change is based on a federal judge's August decision.
Today In Texas History: January 28
1836: Italian hero of San Jacinto arrives in Texas. On this day in 1836, Prospero Bernardi arrived in Texas aboard the schooner Pennsylvania as a member of Capt. Amasa Turner’s volunteer company, raised in New Orleans. Bernardi was born in Italy in 1794 and was a notary by trade. He enlisted in the Texas army on February 13, 1836, and distinguished himself in the battle of San Jacinto. He remained in the army until January or February 1837, when he was medically discharged from John Smith’s company at Galveston because of a spinal injury sustained during combat. Bernardi received a bounty grant and a first-class headright grant for his military service, but both were assigned to other parties. Bernardi’s whereabouts by 1838 were unclear. In February of that year two former fellow soldiers testified that they understood he was deceased. A bust of the Italian soldier stands in front of the Hall of State, Fair Park, Dallas, to commemorate his participation in the battle of San Jacinto.
State senator says Texans might have to pay more for reliable electricity
TEXAS, USA — How much should Texans pay to keep the power grid in top working order?. While appearing on Inside Texas Politics, state Senator Nathan Johnson put a possible price on it. “We’ve been paying too little for electricity for too long. And people don’t like to hear...
Wanna bet? Texas Legislature to reconsider legalizing casinos and sports betting
Given the stiff headwinds to getting any expansion in gambling passed, sports betting and casino advocates may be competing against each other, rather than working in tandem.
Report: Texas businesses pay 14th highest amount in taxes compared to other states
(The Center Square) – While Texas doesn’t have a corporate income tax, most businesses pay taxes and at a higher rate than other states, a new report published by The Texas Taxpayers and Research Association (TTARA) states. In “The Partial Myth of Texas as a Low Tax State,” the nonpartisan nonprofit organization explains, “Texas is a low tax state for individuals and a high tax state for most businesses.” While...
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
Texas death row prisoners spend decades in solitary confinement. A lawsuit wants to end that “cruel” treatment.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas death row prisoners are suing the state, arguing it’s unconstitutional to hold them in solitary confinement for the entirety of their metered lives with minimal health care, no regard for their mental suffering and few avenues to seek legal help.
