ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man says he was knocked out and needed stitches after road rage punch near Willowbrook Mall

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfb4D_0kSS4sWY00

ABC13 spoke to a man who said he was knocked out after a punch to the face in what appears to be a case of road rage.

Dashcam video released by Houston police on Wednesday showed the exchange in the 9400 block of Grant Road near the Willowbrook Mall on Jan. 14.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area

Police are searching for a suspect after he was caught on camera assaulting a fellow driver near the Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County.

The victim -- who does not want to be identified since his assailant is still on the loose -- told ABC13 it all started as a disagreement after the suspect cut him off. The suspect approached the man, who also exited his vehicle, at a red light.

The victim said before he knew it, the suspect punched him in the face, knocking him out.

The video then shows the attacker get back in his car and leave.

The man said his wife was in the vehicle with him, looking down at her phone, when she heard a thump, looked up and saw her husband fall. She said it all happened so fast.

Another driver, who happened to be a nurse, stopped and helped him, the man told ABC13. He needed stitches and says he is still experiencing neck pain.

Police are still looking for the driver accused of throwing the punch. He's described as a white man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a white Under Armour ball cap with an "X," a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Pikes Peak Colorado" lettering, and white pants.

The suspect drove a gray or silver Honda Accord with a Mississippi license plate HAV5744.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston Police Department Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or Houston Crime Stoppers. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip , or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say

HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found fatally shot inside SW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a southwest Houston apartment early Sunday. According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of West Bellfort Avenue near Stella Link Road shortly before 3 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy