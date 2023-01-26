Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
The Naples billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergNaples, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Citizen scientists helping track red tide on Sanibel
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:c4b0680b3b2f69f88ed3a8e2 Player Element ID: 6319373947112. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide map still shows medium to high concentrations around Sanibel and Pine Island Sound. Scientists are...
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian memorial removed, but that's not the end
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers' Centennial Park, but that won't be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned...
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
Fort Myers holds an insurance claim meeting for Hurricane Ian survivors
A Hurricane Ian recovery expo is happening today and Monday at the Fort Myers Highschool gymnasium and town hall.
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
January 27 fishing report from Byron Stout
Not-so-balmy breezes have put a bit of a damper on fishing efforts, but even offshore anglers have gotten in good licks over the past week. Old salts have always used mangrove shorelines as winter windbreaks, but many are discovering Hurricane Ian did them dirty by leaving many trees virtually leafless and blow-thru.
‘I can sleep tonight’: Ian survivors finding solutions at Insurance Villages
Florida Department of Financial Services hosting 5 Insurance Villages across Southwest Florida this week
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
Abandoned south Lee County railway chugging closer to being pedestrian trail
For years it’s been in the works as south Lee County inches ever closer to getting a dedicated pedestrian path from Fort Myers all the way down to Naples. The proposed trail would start at Alico Road and would offer an unbroken pedestrian path south, eventually ending up in Bonita Springs, at Bonita Beach Road, and extending beyond.
WINKNEWS.com
How a missing dog made its way to Fort Myers Beach, helping a man along the way
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-29:a44cac1cebf2485de86e4e8 Player Element ID: 6319314967112. What makes the 4-year-old puppy Gus so special? He was lost for nearly a week, away from his family through New Year’s weekend, until...
WINKNEWS.com
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:b8b201ab5845b9bbf57f322a Player Element ID: 6319373552112. Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
WINKNEWS.com
The Naples Press ready to launch after overcoming setbacks
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:1ba74b58cf34031c85ce489 Player Element ID: 6319318988112. Business, real estate, arts, and entertainment, it’s all in a new newspaper going out to people on Friday. The Naples Press is making...
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
businessobserverfl.com
This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer
Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
WINKNEWS.com
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
WINKNEWS.com
Precautionary boil water notice in Marco Island on Monday
Areas in Marco Island will experience a service interruption Monday, Jan. 30, from the morning into the afternoon. According to Marco Island City Hall, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for areas in Marco Island on Monday. The maps below show the areas impacted by the precautionary...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral-Fort Myers area tops list of U.S. most overvalued housing markets
Florida metro areas make up six of the 10 most overvalued housing markets in the nation, according to the latest report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area ranks No. 1, with buyers paying 62.29% more than they should, based on the sales history in that market. Homebuyers in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area are paying an average of $417,723 for a home compared to an expected price of $257,393. The other Florida markets in the top 10 are No. 2 Deltona (a 55.51% premium), No. 4. Palm Bay-Melbourne (54.55%), No. 6 Tampa (53.54%), No. 7 Lakeland (51.99%) and No. 10 North Port-Bradenton (48.41%). The only other metros in the top 10 are No. 3 Atlanta (54.88%), No. 5 Charlotte, North Carolina (54.04%); No. 8 Boise, Idaho (50.83%); and No. 9 Las Vegas (48.71%).
