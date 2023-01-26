ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Citizen scientists helping track red tide on Sanibel

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide map still shows medium to high concentrations around Sanibel and Pine Island Sound. Scientists are...
SANIBEL, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian memorial removed, but that's not the end

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers' Centennial Park, but that won't be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

January 27 fishing report from Byron Stout

Not-so-balmy breezes have put a bit of a damper on fishing efforts, but even offshore anglers have gotten in good licks over the past week. Old salts have always used mangrove shorelines as winter windbreaks, but many are discovering Hurricane Ian did them dirty by leaving many trees virtually leafless and blow-thru.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Naples Press ready to launch after overcoming setbacks

Business, real estate, arts, and entertainment, it's all in a new newspaper going out to people on Friday. The Naples Press is making...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

This week saw a gym, a restaurant, an investment firm and a Las Vegas buyer

Coffee and a sandwich: The owners of the 5th Avenue Coffee Company & 6th Diner in Naples have bought the eateries’ building. According to property records, a company registered to Frederik and Karen Overdijking paid $6 million for a property at 589 5th Ave. S. The restaurant’s address is 599 5th Ave. S, though, and that’s an address which doesn’t appear on the property appraiser’s website. Frederik Overdijking says in an email that despite the differing street numbers it is the same building.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday

The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They're holding their first music walk on...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Marco Island on Monday

Areas in Marco Island will experience a service interruption Monday, Jan. 30, from the morning into the afternoon. According to Marco Island City Hall, a precautionary boil water notice will be in effect for areas in Marco Island on Monday. The maps below show the areas impacted by the precautionary...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral-Fort Myers area tops list of U.S. most overvalued housing markets

Florida metro areas make up six of the 10 most overvalued housing markets in the nation, according to the latest report from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area ranks No. 1, with buyers paying 62.29% more than they should, based on the sales history in that market. Homebuyers in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area are paying an average of $417,723 for a home compared to an expected price of $257,393. The other Florida markets in the top 10 are No. 2 Deltona (a 55.51% premium), No. 4. Palm Bay-Melbourne (54.55%), No. 6 Tampa (53.54%), No. 7 Lakeland (51.99%) and No. 10 North Port-Bradenton (48.41%). The only other metros in the top 10 are No. 3 Atlanta (54.88%), No. 5 Charlotte, North Carolina (54.04%); No. 8 Boise, Idaho (50.83%); and No. 9 Las Vegas (48.71%).
CAPE CORAL, FL

