ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Jeremy Hunt to promote low-tax and private sector ‘retooling’ of industry

By Phillip Inman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBL6a_0kSS4asi00
City of London financial district Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Jeremy Hunt will defend the government’s vision for Britain’s economic future in a speech to City executives in London on Friday, when he will lay out plans for investment and growth.

The chancellor will say he wants to promote policies that allow the private sector to retool the UK’s industrial base and reskill the workforce to generate strong growth over the next decade.

A low-tax base will be an essential element of the UK’s attraction for foreign and domestic businesses, he will say.

He is also expected to condemn British “declinism”, which he will claim is being “peddled” by the Labour party, according to the Daily Mail. Hunt will insist negative forecasts from experts “do not reflect the whole picture”, it reports.

The chancellor will also make “the case for optimism”, blaming EU red tape for stifling British investment. The UK formally left the EU three years ago.

Making the case for bolder, long-term investments by City institutions, he will say that changes to City rules to “unlock £100bn of private investment this decade will be implemented in the coming months”.

Under the scheme, life insurers will be allowed to take long-term investments without setting aside large reserves to protect them against unforeseen emergencies.

However, Hunt will warn the right wing of his party that tax cuts will need to wait while the government supports the Bank of England’s efforts to bring down inflation and get the public finances under control.

Related: Jeremy Hunt ‘planning a slimmed-down spring budget with no tax cuts’

It comes amid growing criticism of the government’s approach from some in the business community. Last week James Dyson said growth “had become a dirty word” under the current leadership, and this week the CBI’s director general, Tony Danker, said there was a “denial of where our economy is right now compared [with] our international competitors” .

Hunt has already signalled that he is planning a “slimmed-down” spring budget in March with no immediate tax cuts as the Conservatives press ahead with attempts to win back economic credibility after the damage inflicted by the administration of Liz Truss.

Truss, the former prime minister, and her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, were replaced in their roles after financial markets reacted negatively to a large increase in borrowing to fund tax cuts.

Ministers are under pressure to put forward detailed plans to boost growth and achieve net zero targets after a slump in investment by domestic and foreign businesses since the 2016 Brexit vote.

Attempts to revitalise essential elements of the UK’s industrial base have foundered, with many economists blaming the government’s hands-off approach and modest funding proposals.

The recent collapse of the car battery developer Britishvolt , which was expected to be the cornerstone of Britain’s electric car industry, with a £3bn factory in the north-east of England, has dented ministers’ claims that the UK can support the transition away from high carbon-emitting industries while under increasing pressure from foreign competition.

Hunt has commissioned Mel Stride, the work and pensions secretary, to examine the impact of raising the pension age to 68 at a faster pace – a move that will save billions of pounds in public spending over the next three decades.

Stride is also due to tell Hunt how to get many of the 9 million people of working age currently not seeking a job back into the workforce. Stride has said he would pursue “quick wins” in the battle to boost the labour force.

No 11 has become increasingly alarmed by the fall in the number of economically active people since the Covid-19 pandemic. Some workers have been forced to quit after suffering from long Covid but others have taken early retirement or returned to EU countries after spending many years in the UK.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates again when policymakers meet in a week and to blame the move on the shortage of workers, which has pushed up wages over the last year.

Analysts expect that the interest rate rise on 2 February could be as much as 0.5%, taking it to 4%, as the Bank’s monetary policy committee seeks to raise borrowing costs and depress consumer spending.

Hunt is expected to reassure markets that government spending will remain within strict limits, in contrast to his predecessor, Kwarteng, who was criticised for promising unaffordable tax cuts.

With government spending in check and consumer spending hit by the cost of living crisis, the UK is expected to enter a recession in the first half of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Denise Hevey obituary

My mother, Denise Hevey, known as Denny, who has died aged 72 of cancer, was a pioneering educationist in the field of early years and child protection. She worked in public policy as well as academia, and was a passionate advocate of the importance of early childhood and the rights and wellbeing of young children.
The Guardian

‘Doppelganger murder’: German prosecutors claim woman killed lookalike to fake death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman sought out a lookalike on Instagram and murdered her with a friend in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe. When the blood-covered body of a young woman was found last August in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, reports initially identified the victim as Sharaban K, a Munich-based 23-year-old beautician with Iraqi roots.
The Guardian

To Leslie review – Andrea Riseborough is great in sad country song of a movie

To Leslie is a sad, sweet country song of a movie, with a steel-guitar twang of love and loss. Screenwriter Ryan Binaco was inspired by his own mother for this film, conjuring her memory in the spirit of Barbara Loden’s Wanda (1970) or maybe Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974). Better Call Saul producer Michael Morris makes his feature directing debut. The film is ultimately just a little contrived and its final scene is not entirely plausible, but the drama is always fiercely watchable due to an undoubtedly marvellous performance from Andrea Riseborough – who last week put this little-seen indie picture back into the conversation and made industry headlines with her sensational outsider breakthrough into the Academy Awards best actress nomination list.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

A one-legged Patrick Mahomes ended the debate about the NFL’s best quarterback

It was the most pivotal of moments. Tied game. Seventeen seconds left. The Kansas City Chiefs with a 3rd and 4 on the Cincinnati Bengals’ 47 in the AFC title game. In preordained fashion, it was Patrick Mahomes who willed his injured leg to join his healthy one and gain just enough yardage to eke out a first down. And then Mahomes was hit out of bounds by Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai who, up until that gaffe, had played a tremendous game. The extra 15 yards given for the unnecessary roughness penalty was just enough for Harrison Butker to nail the 45-yard field goal and send the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years and further cement Mahomes’s legend.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Guardian

The Guardian

562K+
Followers
130K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy