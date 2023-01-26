Gas line project in Streetsboro slowing traffic on S.R. 43 around Ohio Turnpike

Motorists should expect delays on State Route 43 around the Ohio Turnpike in Streetsboro.

Counstruction work involving the laying of a natural gas pipeline was underway by Thursday morning. It had been scheduled to begin Wednesday morning, during inclement weather, but Streetsboro police said at the time that work had not begun and traffic was flowing normally.

Work is expected to last four to 12 days, weather depending.

During the coarse of the project, Route 43 will be down to one lane. Traffic signals at Cherokee Trail/Pike Parkway south of the turnpike are deactivated and temporary traffic signals set up there and to the north between Gaynelle Drive and the turnpike for north- and southbound traffic.

Cherokee Trail, on the west side of Route 43, will be closed at Apache Pass, with Shawnee Trail providing access to Route 43 for the neighborhood. Pike Parkway, opposite Cherokee, will be closed at Ellen Lane, with Evergreen Drive providing Route 43 access.

Gaynelle will be closed at Sunny Lane, west of Route 43. There is access to Frost Road to the north from Shady lane, Meldon Drive and South Delmonte Boulevard.