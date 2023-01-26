Penguins List Josh Archibald, Kasperi Kapanen as Day-to-Day

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to step closer to full health.

Despite losing Tristan Jarry for a couple of games yet again, the Pittsburgh Penguins keep getting closer to being a fully-healthy team.

Following the Penguins morning skate, head coach Mike Sullivan stated that both Josh Archibald and Kasperi Kapanen are day-to-day with their injuries.

Archibald has been absent from the lineup since December 18 and was recently moved to long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Despite being on injured reserve, Archibald has been a consistent face at Penguins practices and skates for a number of days now and continues to near a full return.

Kapanen suffered a lower-body injury in the first matchup against the Ottawa Senators and he was later listed as week-to-week.

The Penguins placed Kapanen on injured reserve and he said he didn’t expect his injury to be anything serious.

The pain gradually picked up on Kapanen forcing him out of the lineup; he says that he is making progress and being listed as day-to-day is a step forward.

With only one game left on the docket before heading to a bye week and the NHL All-Star break, it’s likely Archibald and Kapanen won’t crack the lineup right away.

It just makes sense to sit them and let them fully heal over the break; it’s the game plan the Penguins are utilizing with Tristan Jarry.

After leaving practice early for a scheduled maintenance day, Sullivan confirmed that Teddy Blueger will be good to go for their game against the Washington Capitals.

