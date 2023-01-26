ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Salvation Army unveils renovated kitchen, increases capacity amid winter season

By Miriam Marini, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

After a year of renovations, the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is opening the doors of its new and improved community kitchen on the city's west side.

The $1.5 million project took nearly a year, said Jamie Winkler, executive director of the Great Lakes Harbor Light system. The organization's Detroit Harbor Light Community Kitchen has increased its capacity for meal production and efficiency in its food donation process, allowing for greater impact in the community.

"Over the years, we've seen an increasing need in our community, and today — more than ever — the cost of food and nutrition has skyrocketed," Winkler said. "Our economy has caused the middle class to be in a state of crisis and now more than ever, people are coming to the Salvation Army to make ends meet. And so it's important for us to utilize the space that we have in a unique and creative way to partner with agencies and organizations."

Renovations to the kitchen include updated equipment that can withstand the mass production of food the Salvation Army provides each day, and an increase in capacity that fits 20 volunteers inside the kitchen at once. Winkler estimates these updates to facilities will allow the organization to double its output. Last year, the Salvation Army distributed more than 5,800 meals a day — totaling more than 2.1 million meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8lDz_0kSS3dHQ00

The Detroit Harbor Light Community Kitchen supports the organization's Bed & Bread program that distributes meals to those experiencing homelessness and anyone they pass who indicates a need, wherever the Salvation Army truck finds them. The community kitchen also provides meals for the Salvation Army's substance abuse treatment center.

"More people are becoming homeless because of the economic condition that we are dealing with, and people who may have been couch-surfing or maybe living in abandoned property are now more than ever looking for warmth and for shelter," Winkler said, emphasizing the impact of winter on the level of need in the city as southeast Michigan was hit with snow Wednesday . "And so the Salvation Army is here keeping our doors open, providing not only hot food, but a safe place to stay."

The Salvation Army operates its Bed & Bread Club program every day, providing hot meals and shelter to those in need throughout Detroit.

Contact Miriam Marini: mmarini@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Salvation Army unveils renovated kitchen, increases capacity amid winter season

