Marquette County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning. On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

1 dead in Schoolcraft County snowmobile crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobiler from the Charlotte, Michigan area has died after crashing in Schoolcraft County. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2:45 p.m., responders were dispatched to DNR Trail 413 near Camp 7 Rd. in Schoolcraft County for a single snowmobile crash. According to the Michigan State...
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
WLUC

‘This is wonderful’: First ever Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon marked the inaugural Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk. Tristan died unexpectedly last year. On Sunday, community members got outside, despite the cold, in his memory. Attendees walked around the West End Trail Network in Ishpeming Township. Funds raised from this event will go...
ISHPEMING, MI
UPMATTERS

State Police investigating break-ins in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties

HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police announced Friday that multiple suspects are under investigation for receiving and concealing stolen property. According to MSP, three complaints of breaking and entering at seasonal homes, camps, and places of opportunity have been reported to the MSP Calumet Post....
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Man sentenced for operating poker game in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI— A Gwinn man has been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Marquette. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says on April 1st of 2021, Joshua Thatcher, 42, opened a so-called private poker club called 906 Poker Social at 1200 South Front Street. It closed on July 8th of that year, following a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board Criminal Investigation section.
MARQUETTE, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash

THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence

LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette YMCA throws ‘Pool Palooza’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David & Thu Brulè YMCA of Marquette County held its first ever “Pool Palooza” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The slide and mushroom were on, and pool toys were provided. Aquatics director Tyler Kellem says it’s good to have winter activities for both members and non-members.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE

