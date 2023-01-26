Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after setting Macomb County operations van on fire
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect was arrested after he set a Macomb County faculty and operation van on fire early Sunday morning. On January 29, at approximately 2 a.m., the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Clemens Fire Department were dispatched to a suspected fire at the Macomb County parking structure.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
WLUC
1 dead in Schoolcraft County snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A snowmobiler from the Charlotte, Michigan area has died after crashing in Schoolcraft County. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 2:45 p.m., responders were dispatched to DNR Trail 413 near Camp 7 Rd. in Schoolcraft County for a single snowmobile crash. According to the Michigan State...
WLUC
‘This is wonderful’: First ever Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon marked the inaugural Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk. Tristan died unexpectedly last year. On Sunday, community members got outside, despite the cold, in his memory. Attendees walked around the West End Trail Network in Ishpeming Township. Funds raised from this event will go...
UPMATTERS
State Police investigating break-ins in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties
HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police announced Friday that multiple suspects are under investigation for receiving and concealing stolen property. According to MSP, three complaints of breaking and entering at seasonal homes, camps, and places of opportunity have been reported to the MSP Calumet Post....
wnmufm.org
Man sentenced for operating poker game in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— A Gwinn man has been sentenced for running an illegal gambling operation in Marquette. The Michigan Gaming Control Board says on April 1st of 2021, Joshua Thatcher, 42, opened a so-called private poker club called 906 Poker Social at 1200 South Front Street. It closed on July 8th of that year, following a joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board Criminal Investigation section.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
Weapon found at home of Lansing suspect who threatened school
A person was arrested on Friday after allegedly posting a threat to the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on social media
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
WLUC
Marquette YMCA throws ‘Pool Palooza’
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The David & Thu Brulè YMCA of Marquette County held its first ever “Pool Palooza” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The slide and mushroom were on, and pool toys were provided. Aquatics director Tyler Kellem says it’s good to have winter activities for both members and non-members.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Woman grieves deaths of 5 family members, snow causes multiple crashes: Jackson headlines Jan. 21-26
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County woman saw more death and loss in one year than some people see in a lifetime she she lost three of her children and two grandchildren to tragedy. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Patty Kerton...
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
