Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking

NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Digital Bank N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as CFO

N26, a European digital bank, announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will “lead the company’s financial department moving forward.”. Arnd Schwierholz reportedly “brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to...
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout

The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Four major digital banking trends to watch out for in 2023

Alessandro Hatami, founder of strategic consultancy Pacemakers, believes that a crypto bounceback and continued fintech blues are on the cards this year. What goes up must come down – an adage fintechs know only too well right now, as startups across the sector grapple with funding following breakneck growth. Like any economic crisis, however, the global headwinds bearing down on 2023 will herald in both winners and losers.
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’

The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms

Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending

FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints

South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
Barclays turns bullish on European banks, downgrades utilities

(Reuters) -Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but downgraded the utilities sector. Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector...
