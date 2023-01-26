Read full article on original website
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Goldman Sachs signals partial retreat from consumer banking
NEW YORK — (AP) — Goldman Sachs no longer wants to be the bank for everyone. The storied investment bank spent eight years attempting to expand its business beyond corporations and the wealthy. But in recent months, Goldman has signaled a partial retreat from those efforts by scrapping plans for a checking account broadly available to the public and mothballing its personal loan business. A popular savings account and a credit card business survive for now.
Are Banks the Best Places To Exchange Currency?
When it comes to exchanging currency, banks are generally cited as one of the best places to do so. But is it the very best option, or could you go somewhere else just as easily to swap money? See the...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Morgan Stanley penalizes employees as much as $1 million for WhatsApp breaches - source
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has imposed financial penalties on employees who used messaging platforms such as WhatsApp for company business, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Bank N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as CFO
N26, a European digital bank, announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will “lead the company’s financial department moving forward.”. Arnd Schwierholz reportedly “brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to...
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Exclusive: Global CEO survey from SoftBank shows hiring and retention challenges easing
Hiring and retaining people for high-growth tech companies has become easier as economic conditions have changed, new insights from a global survey of CEOs show. Why it matters: The findings are the latest indication that the tech sector is undergoing a massive talent reshuffling. Driving the news: More than 70%...
fintechmagazine.com
Four major digital banking trends to watch out for in 2023
Alessandro Hatami, founder of strategic consultancy Pacemakers, believes that a crypto bounceback and continued fintech blues are on the cards this year. What goes up must come down – an adage fintechs know only too well right now, as startups across the sector grapple with funding following breakneck growth. Like any economic crisis, however, the global headwinds bearing down on 2023 will herald in both winners and losers.
Stripe hires Goldman, JP Morgan to explore listing and private share sale - sources
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) to explore a public listing and alternatives to allow employees to cash out stakes in the private company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
coingeek.com
85% of UK firms applying for digital asset registration failed to meet minimum AML standards, FCA says
Findings turned up by the U.K. Treasury Committee’s ongoing inquiry into the digital asset industry began to filter through to the public this week, with the Committee publishing written evidence submitted by Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulator overseeing firms offering digital asset services in the country. The FCA...
Finance Leaders Invest in Modernization, Take Aim at ‘Technical Debt’
The B2B payment landscape is in the midst of a pivotal migration toward modern solutions. This, as decades-old legacy platforms and historically siloed finance office operations are creating a mounting technical debt that negatively impacts business planning and development cycles, hinders speed to market, as well as strains B2B ecosystem relationships with accounting and bill pay solutions that talk past each other.
Coinbase was hit with a $3.6 million fine by the Dutch central bank for failure to properly register in the country
Coinbase is being fined $3.6 million for failing to register its crypto services to customers in the Netherlands, the Dutch central bank (DNB) said on Thursday. DNB says that the company should have obtained the correct registration under the Dutch Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorist Financing Act before operating in the country.
Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms
Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
FinTech Foro Debuts Platform to Challenge ‘Antiquated’ Business Lending
FinTech startup Foro has debuted a commercial lending platform designed to match lenders and businesses. “For most small to midsize businesses, finding any commercial lending partner — much less one that’s a good fit for their capital needs — is time-consuming and complicated, driven by an antiquated, relationship-based model,” Foro said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release.
coingeek.com
South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints
South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
investing.com
Barclays turns bullish on European banks, downgrades utilities
(Reuters) -Barclays analysts on Monday upgraded Europe's banking sector, as it sees benefits of higher interest rates and healthy financials, but downgraded the utilities sector. Analysts at the British investment bank, led by Emmanuel Cau, upgraded the European banking sector to "overweight" from "market weight" and downgraded the utilities sector...
