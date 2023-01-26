BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 33-year-old man was shot early this morning in Central Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 400 Block of East Baltimore Street at approximately 1:30 am to investigate the report of a shooting. At the location, police were sent to the second floor of the building where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Central District Detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post 33-Year-Old Man Shot In Central Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO