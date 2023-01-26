Sam’s Club is adding new locations across the United States to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. The Walmart-owned membership warehouse club said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release that it plans to open more than 30 new clubs over the next several years, starting with one in Florida in 2024, and five new distribution and fulfillment centers this year, starting with one in Georgia in the third quarter.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO