Related
Banks Want to Prove They Can Innovate Digital Wallets, But Can They?
One of the worst-kept secrets in payments was finally confirmed last week. That’s when Early Warning Services (EWS) announced its plans to launch a digital bank wallet in the second half of 2023 to challenge PayPal and named a former Mastercard exec as the CEO to lead the initiative. EWS is the digital payments platform owned by Bank of America, Capital One, J.P. Morgan, PNC, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. EWS operates the Zelle P2P network.
Trustly Completes Ecospend Acquisition to Grow Open Banking in UK
Trustly has closed its acquisition of Ecospend to grow its offerings in the United Kingdom. The acquisition brings together Trustly’s global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions and Ecospend’s payment initiation services and data services, Trustly said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “This is an...
Affirm, NuBank, Upstart Lead 6.4% Surge in FinTech IPO Index
The FinTech IPO Index has enjoyed a rebound so far, despite the usual volatility. Year to date, the group is up 22%, buoyed by the past week’s rallies that saw the Index rise by 6.4%. Earnings season has shown that — as evidenced from the banks and the payment...
FinTechs See Partnership Potential as Businesses Refocus on Their Core
Many FinTechs got walloped in 2022 for bloated valuations, which is increasing the focus on fundamentals and partnerships. PYMNTS’ Karen Webster recently discussed what that means for the industry with i2c CEO Amir Wain and Payoneer Co-CEO Scott Galit. Galit said it’s forcing a return to more rational valuations...
PayPal Remains Money-Storing App to Beat for Banks
Money-storing apps are going mainstream, and although PayPal leads in consumer popularity, financial institutions (FIs) may have a major opportunity to leverage the trust they have earned and build loyalty by providing their own options. As noted in the most recent PYMNTS/Treasury Prime collaboration, “Money-Storing Apps Gain Favor With Customers,”...
Amazon Raises Threshold for Free Grocery Delivery to Cover Costs
Amazon is raising the amount Prime members must spend to get free grocery delivery. Effective Feb. 28, members must order $150 for free delivery from Amazon Fresh. For smaller orders, there will be three tiers of services fees: $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150, $6.95 for those between $50 and $100 and $9.95 for those under $50, according to Amazon’s website.
Walmart quietly makes major change to stores that’s bad news for Americans as even exec admits it has a ‘big impact’
WALMART has been quietly reducing the size of its parking lots over many years, a former exec has claimed. John Clarke said the decision has had a “huge impact” on the major retailer. Clarke, who was Walmart's vice president of US Real Estate for more than 30 years,...
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
Atlantic Money Says Wise Delisted It From Price Comparison Website
Atlantic Money has accused international money transfer service Wise of stifling competition. In a statement on its website on Friday (Jan. 27), the foreign exchange (FX) startup expressed its frustration at being delisted from Wise’s price comparison service, which allows consumers to compare the cost of cross-border transfers from different providers.
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
An Insider on Improving Employee Satisfaction via Instant Payroll
--- The implementation of instant payments access for Oglebay employees was designed from the ground up to alleviate employees’ financial struggles and boost retention. Hess explained that she first learned about the possibility of instant, on-demand payroll from a trade magazine that described a Memphis hotel employee’s struggle paying for services for her asthmatic child.
Nav Buys Nuula to Help Businesses Check Their Financial Pulse
Financial health platform Nav Technologies has acquired small business finance app Nuula. The deal, announced Thursday (Jan. 26), adds a number of mobile app features to Nav’s solutions for small businesses, helping them compare financing options using actual data. “As the country faces an economic downturn, banks and lending...
Walmart’s Sam’s Club to Add Locations to Strengthen Omnichannel Capabilities
Sam’s Club is adding new locations across the United States to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities. The Walmart-owned membership warehouse club said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release that it plans to open more than 30 new clubs over the next several years, starting with one in Florida in 2024, and five new distribution and fulfillment centers this year, starting with one in Georgia in the third quarter.
Restaurants’ Legacy Payment Processes Cost Revenue, Time and Clients
With restaurants struggling to maintain profits, legacy B2B payment practices may drain revenue they can’t afford to lose. Although many restaurants have adopted consumer-facing innovations to stay competitive in a tight market, backend systems tend to lag behind. The July 2022 PYMNTS/Paytronix collaboration, “Restaurant Readiness Index,” found that this holds especially true for independent table service restaurants, as only 13% are powered by digital channels.
FINN Launches B2B Car Subscription Service in US
FINN has launched its car subscription service for businesses in the United States. This business-to-business (B2B) service, which is already offered in Germany, allows businesses to access six- or 12-month contracts and dedicated customer success managers, FINN said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) press release. “Traditional B2B providers in the...
Rokt CFO: Move Fast and Rely on Data, Systems, Processes and People
CFO responsibilities are evolving alongside operational advancements and empowering today’s finance leaders to drive holistic growth. “A lot of what the CFO job at a fast-paced, high-growth company entails is helping the rest of the business move fast by making informed decisions that leverage trusted data, and creating the foundational infrastructure to allow for that,” Nathaniel Katz, CFO at eCommerce software provider Rokt, told PYMNTS in a recent interview.
Comerica Bank Debuts Co-Op for Small Businesses
Comerica Bank has launched a co-op to help its small business clients expand and prosper. “The backbone of our economy, small businesses account for 99.9% of all U.S. and 99.8% of all Texas businesses,” the Dallas-based bank said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Yet, most are often at a disadvantage compared to their bigger competitors — with significantly smaller budgets and fewer employees, and the owner usually playing multiple roles at once.”
Marketplace Revenues Sink 28% as LendingClub Eyes Lower Loan Originations
LendingClub’s results showed that higher interest rates are cutting into investors’ demand to buy loans. The company said in its earnings materials on Wednesday (Jan. 25) that marketplace revenue is down 28% as a result. Quarterly loan originations were $2.5 billion in the latest quarter, down from $3.1...
Failed Subscription Payments Do Damage but Are Fixable
If customer churn is an inevitable reality within the subscription industry, than involuntary churn is, perhaps, its unavoidable and unwanted cousin. Often the result of easily fixable failed payments, involuntary churn angers consumers who experience service interruptions because a streaming service or retail subscription merchant let the account falter and lapse without first taking steps to refresh the account and retain that subscriber.
Amazon Pursues Prescriptions as Walmart Boosts Footprint and Wages
By next week, Amazon will have reported its fourth-quarter earnings for the industry’s most important three months of the year. While numerous retailers and organizations have already provided a glimpse into what has largely been a lackluster holiday season, the eCommerce giant’s size and dominant market share often carry implications that ripple well beyond its Seattle base.
