The public portion of the Greensboro City Council’s 2023 legislative agenda process has begun and it’s stranger than usual. The legislative agenda process is being handled by the new Intergovernmental Relations Manager LaToya Ceasar-Crawford, who has little experience dealing with state government. Ceasar-Crawford once again began her presentation by explaining that the legislative agenda is a list of items that the City Council would like to have the state legislature pass in the 2023 session.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO