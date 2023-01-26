ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Matheny Requests More Strategic Legislative Agenda

Despite the best efforts of City Councilmember Zack Matheny, it appears the Greensboro City Council legislative agenda for 2023 is moving from an exercise in futility to bizarre. Matheny suggested that the City Council choose a couple of initiatives that had a good chance of passing in the NC General...
GREENSBORO, NC
Proposed City Council Legislative Agenda Stranger Than Usual

The public portion of the Greensboro City Council’s 2023 legislative agenda process has begun and it’s stranger than usual. The legislative agenda process is being handled by the new Intergovernmental Relations Manager LaToya Ceasar-Crawford, who has little experience dealing with state government. Ceasar-Crawford once again began her presentation by explaining that the legislative agenda is a list of items that the City Council would like to have the state legislature pass in the 2023 session.
GREENSBORO, NC
Everyone’s Bullish On Greensboro’s New Sport

A “bunch of bull” might not sound like something very desirable for a city to have, but in this case it is. The Carolinas’ first professional bull riding team has relocated to Greensboro and the Greensboro Coliseum – giving area residents a chance to see a lot more of the somewhat uncommon entertainment option for this part of the country.
GREENSBORO, NC

