American Indian Show returns to Yuma
The final day of the 2023 American Indian Show took place at the Yuma Civic Center Sunday morning. The post American Indian Show returns to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino
Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. The post Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino appeared first on KYMA.
Kate’s Dance took place at Yuma High School
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local high schools and dance studios performed at Snyder Auditorium at Yuma High School on Saturday. They paid tribute to late dancing star Kate Campa. They also created a foundation in her memory known as Advokate; a non-profit organization designed to provide comfort and support...
Yuma County makes way for new admin building
YUMA – Visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice some changes as Pilkington Construction prepares for the demolition of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The building will enable County residents and others to obtain multiple services in one convenient downtown location.
Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma
Demolition is scheduled within the upcoming weeks of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The post Demolition scheduled for new county building in downtown Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
Major border city could collapse due to Biden immigration crisis, leader warns
A large border city stands in crisis as migrants overwhelm local resources under the Biden administration, according to a Yuma County leader. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines shared the concerns in an interview with Fox News on Monday. “Policies need to be changed when you see an unprecedented amount of...
ECRMC and PMH clear the record at Supervisors’ meeting
Representatives from both El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) and Pioneers Memorial Hospital came before the Imperial County Board of Supervisors today to discuss the future direction of both healthcare districts. The post ECRMC and PMH clear the record at Supervisors’ meeting appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave
A house on Magnolia Avenue was on fire Friday morning causing severe damage to the home. The post House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave appeared first on KYMA.
Two people injured in a RZR crash
Two people in a RZR were driving in the Fortuna Wash area who were unable to stop in time and ended up driving off the cliff with a 35-foot drop. The post Two people injured in a RZR crash appeared first on KYMA.
Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital
A 31-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. The post Shooting overnight sends one man to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments
Dozens of Foothills residents came out to the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday night, speaking out against rezoning in their neighborhood. The post Foothills residents speak out against rezoning for new apartments appeared first on KYMA.
Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near S. Walnut Ave and E. 22nd St. The post Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody appeared first on KYMA.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain potentially on the way along with winds
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week, but will warm several degrees over the weekend. Heading into early next week, a weather system over the western CONUS will bring a chance for precipitation and breezy conditions. Colder temperatures will follow, but will gradually warm by the end of next week.
Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
Gusty and dusty conditions rejoin Thursday
A dry weather disturbance arrive late tonight through Thursday, with the main impacted being breezy to windy conditions. The post Gusty and dusty conditions rejoin Thursday appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes
Westwind RV & Golf Resort hosted the weekend-long event dubbed, "Cool January Nights." The post Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Police Seize 26 Ounces of Fentanyl
BRAWLEY – Three Arizona residents were arrested by Brawley police after reportedly being found in possession of a total of about 26 ounces of fentanyl pills on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Pablo Vasquez, 43, Julio Bustos, 48, and Xavier Matus, 36, were contacted by police during two separate traffic stops...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
