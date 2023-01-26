ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kyma.com

Kate’s Dance took place at Yuma High School

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local high schools and dance studios performed at Snyder Auditorium at Yuma High School on Saturday. They paid tribute to late dancing star Kate Campa. They also created a foundation in her memory known as Advokate; a non-profit organization designed to provide comfort and support...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Yuma County makes way for new admin building

YUMA – Visitors to downtown Yuma will soon notice some changes as Pilkington Construction prepares for the demolition of buildings at 185 and 197 S. Main Street to make way for the new Yuma County Administration Services building. The building will enable County residents and others to obtain multiple services in one convenient downtown location.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO

EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain potentially on the way along with winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week, but will warm several degrees over the weekend. Heading into early next week, a weather system over the western CONUS will bring a chance for precipitation and breezy conditions. Colder temperatures will follow, but will gradually warm by the end of next week.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help

YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Police Seize 26 Ounces of Fentanyl

BRAWLEY – Three Arizona residents were arrested by Brawley police after reportedly being found in possession of a total of about 26 ounces of fentanyl pills on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Pablo Vasquez, 43, Julio Bustos, 48, and Xavier Matus, 36, were contacted by police during two separate traffic stops...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
YUMA, AZ

