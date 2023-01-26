ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Annapolis Police Department has reported a woman stuck by a vehicle Sunday evening on Route 665 has died. According to police, at around 6:15 pm, officers responded to the scene of a crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian near Chinquapin Round Road. Police said the driver in the incident remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation. The woman was pronounced dead. Her name was not released. Route 665 towards Forest Drive was shut down during the investigation. The post Woman struck and killed in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 53 MINUTES AGO