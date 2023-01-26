ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Shawn McDonnell
3d ago

where is the video? the police never get the video or the pictures out until 2-3 days after the event. and wonder why so many people get away with stuff

NLima
3d ago

i have traveled to many countries (included what we American called 3rd world), and i haven't seen the worsts as we have now. pickpockets, petty thefts, steal small unattended items on the streets; but not robbed for foods, groceries, household items in blazing daylight or even walked into stores and took stuffs like they owned the places. sad, embarrassed to be American. Quadrennial after quadrennial, taxes are paid, but no fixed

Veeskee ( Free Black American Liberal)
3d ago

Store employees need to leave the shoplifters to the security or police. Don't play police and end up dead for minimum wage.

mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Respond to Stabbing at Hotel

Rockville City Police responded to double stabbing at the Ramada Hotel by Wyndham on Sunday evening. According to RCPD, “At approximately 6:30 p.m. RCPD responded to 3 Research Ct for a person stabbed, upon arrival a second victim was located. 2 adult males transported to hospital w/serious injures. No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing – no further info is available.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Hanover Shopping Center Shooting Suspect From Severn In Custody, Anne Arundel Police Say

Police say that a 34-year-old Severn man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover. Alexander Vaughn Williams was apprehended by homicide detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department for his alleged role in the murder of Odenton resident Markus Nocho, 26, in the shopping center on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
HANOVER, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead, 4 hurt including children in Baltimore shooting, crash

A man is dead, and four other people, including two young children, are hurt, after a shooting and crash in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers responded around 6:39 p.m. to a shooting alert at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. Once there,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman struck and killed in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Annapolis Police Department has reported a woman stuck by a vehicle Sunday evening on Route 665 has died. According to police, at around 6:15 pm, officers responded to the scene of a crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian near Chinquapin Round Road. Police said the driver in the incident remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation. The woman was pronounced dead. Her name was not released. Route 665 towards Forest Drive was shut down during the investigation. The post Woman struck and killed in Annapolis appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home

A car crash in Hyattsville left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home on Sunday night. Prince George's County police responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house on Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured

New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon in Northern Baltimore. Just before 5 pm, a report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the location. When they arrived at the 3000 Block of Wylie Avenue they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Northern District Detectives at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 32-Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
