SNL: Michael B. Jordan Is the Next Jake From State Farm
Michael B. Jordan just made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and appeared in one of the funniest sketches of the season. In a pre-recorded bit, Jordan stepped into the role of Jake From State Farm after Mikey Day's character started searching for a new insurance policy. This version of Jake got the insurance sorted out and then some.
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
Beloved CBS Comedy Series Renewed For Season 5
CBS is bringing back one of its crowd-pleasers for season five. They announced that Bob Hearts Abishola got renewed for more laughs on Mondays. According to the network, Bob Hearts Abishola is actually averaging 5.99 million viewers. In that Monday 8:30pm slot, those numbers are crushing it. If you add the Multiplatform streaming numbers into the mix, the CBS comedy jumps to 6.9 million. All those viewers vault Bob Hearts Abishola in the second-ranking comedy among African-American viewers. Chuck Lorre Productions has scored another hit with the partnership between Warner Bros. Television and the Paramount network. Check out the enthusiasm behind a recent renewal.
Rick And Morty: Characters That Will Be Recast Following Roiland Departure
Adult Swim cut ties with Rick And Morty's co-creator, Justin Roiland, earlier this month, with the Cartoon Network programming block confirming that the surreal animated series would move forward without the voice of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. While a replacement has yet to be cast in the wake of the co-creator's departure from the series, Roiland had voiced quite a few characters over the course of the series' six episodes, making it no small feat to find an actor, or actors, that could take on the roles.
Star Trek Director Teases Upcoming Crossover: "It's So Good"
There's a Star Trek crossover on the way with a fan-favorite director at the helm, and it sounds like it will be something special. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will include an episode that crosses over with Star Trek: Lower Decks. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome will guest star, playing their Lower Decks characters, Ensigns Boimler and Mariner, in live-action for the first time. Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard) star Jonathan Frakes will direct the episode, making it the 30th episode of Star Trek that he has helmed. Despite all of that experience, the crossover episode represents something new for Frakes as it leans into comedy.
Disney+ Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled at Disney+ after just two seasons. On Saturday, series co-creator Phil Hay broke the news to fans, writing that Season 2 would be the end of the series and that he had no regrets — and was proud of what they had made with the series. In the short thread, Hay also expressed gratitude to those involved with the series as well as reminded fans that the existing episodes of the series will continue to live on Disney+ for fans to "find it whenever you want to visit."
New Hulu Comedy Series Has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
This week, Disney+ and Hulu greenlit another season of Extraordinary before the first one even aired, and now we know why. All eight episodes of the new series' first season debuted on Hulu this week, and it's currently got an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows a woman named Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who grapples with being the only non-powered person in a world where everyone has a super ability. Currently, its critics' score is 100% after 14 reviews and its audience score is 90% after 51 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
Netflix Cancels Two Completed Movies
Hollywood is in a precarious position where sometimes movies get made at one studio and then they get canceled for tax write-offs or shopped to another studio. It happened last year with Warner Bros. and Batgirl, as well as other studios like AMC, Paramount, and even Disney. Now it's happening with Netflix as the streaming service has decided to cancel two completed films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has decided to cancel two genre films The Inheritance and House/Wife. The Inheritance was being helmed by Alejandro Brugués and produced by Paul Schiff while House/Wife was directed by Danis Goulet and produced by Tripp Vinson and Daniel Bekerman. Both films are being shopped at other studios and streaming platforms for distribution, but there's no word on if they will ever see the light of day.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Didn't Watch a Movie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. For 15 Years
Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premiered back in 1997. That was a huge year for Gellar who also appeared in Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Making I Know What You Did Last Summer was especially important because it's how Gellar met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple recently had their 20th wedding anniversary, but it hasn't all been perfect. Gellar is currently busy promoting her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, and she recently revealed to Graham Norton (via Entertainment Weekly) that Prinze wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years because she spoiled The Sixth Sense. Gellar was on the show with M. Night Shyamalan, who is promoting his new movie Knock at the Cabin, when she asked Norton and the director, "Can I tell you the most embarrassing story ever?" She began, "It's a Freddie Prinze story. We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"
HBO Max Hangs Onto Beloved DC Movies Streaming Rights After All
Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a bunch of changes to how the company does business including how DC Films is run, and newly minted CEO David Zaslav has been canceling a ton of films for tax write-offs. The studio canceled projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and let go of most of the executives from behind-the-scenes of their DC Films. They have also been removing a bunch of things from their HBO Max streaming service and it was revealed just yesterday that The Dark Knight trilogy would be leaving the streaming service. It seems that everyone spoke too soon and the streamer will not be removing the DC movies. According to TechRadar, HBO Max will retain the rights to Christopher Nolan's Batman movies.
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
The Last of Us Episode 4 Preview Teases Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
Spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us incoming! After reaching Bill and Frank's compound in the latest episode of The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are in a world of trouble come next Sunday. Immediately following the show's latest episode Sunday night, HBO released the preview for the fourth episode, teasing plenty of trouble for the thrill-seekers.
Donkey Kong Fans are Torn on Seth Rogen's First Super Mario Movie Lines
A new commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie released today, and while it did feature some previously seen footage, it also gave Nintendo fans some exciting new things to see. Not only does the commercial feature the debut of the Cat Mario power-up, it also features the first lines from Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong! Rogen's iconic laugh is on full display in the commercial, as he reacts to the appearance of the Cat Mario suit. After managing to compose himself, Donkey Kong switches back to business, as he tells Mario "now you die."
New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...
The Last of Us Fans are Calling Episode 3 One of the Best Episodes of Television Ever
The third episode of HBO's The Last of Us aired tonight, and while the first two were quite well-received, it seems that a new bar has been set. While the episode took some major liberties from the source material, it seems that most viewers really didn't mind. Across social media, viewers expressed their complete shock with how things were handled, with many calling it not just the best episode of the series, but also one of the best pieces of television that's ever been made. That's a pretty bold statement, but it's clear that the series is really clicking with viewers.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains Why She Was Drawn to Wolf Pack
Wolf Pack is a new series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis that is based on the 2004 book of the same name by Edo van Belkom. The first episode is now streaming on Paramount+, and it features Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar playing an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey. In honor of the new series, Gellar has been talking about her return to TV and how her days playing Buffy helped prepare her for another supernatural teen show. In a recent interview with Graham Norton (via PEOPLE), Gellar revealed what drew her to the project.
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Wild Buffy Fan Theory
Wolf Pack's first episode is now streaming on Paramount+ and the series sees Sarah Michelle Gellar's long-awaited return to TV. Gellar is known for an array of roles throughout her career, but many know her best for playing the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic show ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and saw Gellar facing off with vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. In Wolf Pack, Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey, and there's a wild fan theory going around that her character is actually a retired Buffy who has since changed her name and career, and that the final episode of the new werewolf series will reveal her true identity. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gellar was asked about the theory.
The Last of Us Episode 3 Deviates Drastically From the Video Game
The third episode of HBO's The Last of Us has drastically deviated from the source material. Through the first two episodes of The Last of Us, HBO stuck pretty close to the same events from the 2013 PlayStation video game. And while there have been some subtle changes to certain characters or differences made with the Infected, The Last of Us has for the most part been an incredibly faithful adaptation.
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
