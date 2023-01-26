FHP: Arkansas man killed after driving off Bob Sikes fishing pier

A 24-year-old Arkansas man was killed Thursday when his vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes fishing pier.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the driver was traveling north on the bridge and "failed to observe the end of the bridge." As a result, the vehicle crashed into the concrete barrier and came to rest at the bottom of the bay.

The man succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash, according to the FHP.

The initial reports of the incident were based on suspicious markings and car parts found on the fishing pier.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal they received reports of the "ill-placed" car parts and markings early Thursday morning and began assisting FHP.

"No one actually saw a vehicle go over and there are no witnesses, but someone just thought (the car parts) were suspicious," Lewis said. "We don't have a timeframe, we're not really sure when this happened, but we do have our dive team and boat unit in the water and they are seeing if anything is out there."

The FHP confirmed the crash and the death via an emailed news release at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. The time of the crash was not included in the release.

