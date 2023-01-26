ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10 Deal: Asian Eatery serves the best tofu in town and has a good lunch special

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Back when I could eat the very hottest food, Tao Too was a regular stop in our restaurant rotation, where we’d always begin our meal with a shared order of devil’s nest soup.

That could not happen today.

First of all, the Germantown restaurant changed names some years ago (more than once, but it was a copyright issue, not because of multiple owners). Now it’s Asian Eatery, and while it has a different owner than when it opened, the menu is largely the same.

But more germane, I couldn’t eat the devil’s nest soup or anything else with three dancing chili peppers next to it on the menu. Those were the days, but alas, those days are in my rearview mirror.

I’ve never stopped going to Asian Eatery, though. I’ve never eaten a bad meal there, never had an unpleasant experience, have often wandered in to take a respite from shopping and errands, if only because it’s such a calm place.

But when I do that, I always have an order of crispy tofu, which is my favorite tofu in town. It makes a satisfying, light lunch and is definitely in $10 Deal territory at $7.15. And while I know most of you don’t want that for lunch, I’m telling you about it anyway. There are some who will appreciate it.

Crispy tofu is an appetizer at Asian Eatery but can make a satisfying light meal. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

It’s a good-size serving, around 20 cubes of lightly coated tofu, fried crisp but silky inside, covered with fried onions and slices of very mild jalapeno (though don’t trust me on that — peppers are unreliable, so taste first). There’s a bed of crunchy rice noodles and a sweet soy dipping sauce on the side.

It’s thoroughly satisfying: Texturally it’s crisp and it’s soft. The flavor is savory, lightly spicy and there’s a touch of sweetness in the sauce. If you like tofu, you’ll love it. If you’re on the fence, this will bring you to our side, and if you think you hate it, you might discover that you don’t.

But I understand that you might want a “real” meal for your $10 Deal, so here you go. It’s $10.25, but we’re going to let that quarter slide. (And it could go up to $11.25, if you want beef or shrimp in your special, but I was happy with chicken.)

Asian Eatery has about 20 lunch specials served 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from kung pao to General Tso’s, pad Thai to Singapore noodles, even an Asian salad.

But it was cold and dreary, and coconut curry chicken called to me.

The entrée came with a choice of soup or egg roll, and I chose the fine but ordinary hot and sour, which came with a little bowl of fried wontons. I also picked fried rice, never a given because I also like white rice. Then there was the soothing curry, and it was all I wanted it to be.

The menu gives it one dancing pepper, but don’t worry about it. It wasn’t fiery in the slightest. Instead it was creamy and warm with comforting spices such as cumin, cinnamon, ginger and turmeric, and it was full of white meat chicken and chunks of potatoes and carrots.

It hit the spot on a cold and damp day. And to clear up that issue of the 25 cents: As two of us ate and split the tofu and the curry, we slid in under $20 with tax anyway.

Asian Eatery, 2072 West Street in Germantown, is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and 4-9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays; call 901-737-3988 for more info.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
