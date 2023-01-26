Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
All Warzone 2.0 DMZ Changes Coming in Season 02
While Season 02 of Warzone 2 is still a few weeks away, Infinity Ward and Raven Software have revealed everything coming to the DMZ mode on Feb. 15. There's been a number of leaks and teases of what's to come ever since the announcement that Season 02, of both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, would be delayed until Feb. 15. In short tweets, Raven Software and Infinity Ward revealed that changes were coming to looting, Buy Stations and the Gulag.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
In just a few weeks, one MMO player reportedly made $100,000 selling gold from a loot exploit
Old School Runescape seems to have suffered a 500 billion gold dupe
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Warzone 2 Audio Changes Revealed for Season 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 is bringing some much-needed audio changes. Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a comprehensive preview of all the improvements coming to the game for Multiplayer, DMZ, and Battle Royale in Season 2. The update is set to drop on Feb. 15. Since Warzone...
How to Get Fortnite Reverberate Wrap in Fortnite
Fortnite players can earn the Reverberate Wrap for free if they attend The Kid LAROI concert. Fortnite's collaboration with Australian artist, The Kid LAROI, brought exciting additions to the Battle Royale, including an exclusive outfit, a feature on Icon Radio, and a Duos No Build tournament. Tonight, The Kid LAROI...
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
Infinity Ward Confirms More Cash and Buy Station Changes in Warzone 2 Season 2
Ahead of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2, Infinity Ward has revealed some of the changes that'll be heading to the battle royale on Feb. 15. Activision previously announced that the new season's content update would be coming a little later than expected, getting an almost two-week delay and launching on Feb. 15 rather than the expected Feb. 1.
New PlayStation ad reminds fans that the PS4 is too old for 2023 games
This year is really for the PS5 players
Is Rebirth Coming to Warzone 2 in 2023?
Rebirth could be coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with the Season 2 update. Big changes are coming to Warzone 2 with the new season. Fans can expect the return of the 1v1 gulag, an easier looting system, and more lootable cash across Al Mazrah. Activision also announced...
How Long is Dead Space Remake?
Motive Studio's Dead Space remake launched on Jan. 27, 2023, and players might be wondering just how long it takes to complete.
MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One Pre-Release Date
Players can access Phyrexia: All Will Be One cards at in-store pre-releases from Feb. 3-9, then jump on Arena Feb. 7 to play with the new cards.
Valorant Patch 6.03 Release Date
Valorant Patch 6.03 should be released on Feb. 14, which is just one week after Patch 6.02. This helps Riot Games get back on track for their biweekly schedule.
Warzone 2 Players Beg for Self Revive Nerfs
Warzone 2 players aren't too happy with the game's self-revive system, calling for some major changes to be made. As the newest iteration of one of the most popular battle royales on the market, Warzone 2 brought with it a lot of exciting and promising changes. Some were welcomed, others felt like a mistake from the get-go. According to some players, the self-revive system is one of the latter.
MTG: Arena Codes January 2023
Magic: The Gathering Arena has a number of hidden codes that offer free resources in the game, including booster packs.
