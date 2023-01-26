ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee basketball to unveil alternate 'Tennessee Classic' uniform vs. Texas

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udkE7_0kSS0CkY00

Tennessee basketball is rolling out a new uniform called "Tennessee Classic."

The No. 4 Vols will wear an off-white uniform with a script Vols on the jersey when they host No. 10 Texas at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

BLOWOUT:Tennessee basketball stifles Georgia in 70-41 win before top-10 matchup with Texas

GAMEDAY:Tennessee basketball vs. Texas to host ESPN's 'College GameDay'

"Drawing inspiration from all corners of Volunteer lore, the Tennessee Classic uniform line celebrates the unique history and tradition of the UT brand," a Tennessee release said. "Alongside prior introductions of the Smokey Grey, dark mode and Summitt Legacy concepts, Tennessee Classic presents a fourth alternate uniform avenue for Tennessee's athletics teams."

Tennessee's current home uniform, a white uniform with Tennessee Volunteers on the front, was an alternate uniform in 2018-19 before it became the full-time home getup. The Vols added an orange version of the throwback jersey for road games during the 2019-20 season.

UT previously wore all-white home uniforms and all-orange road uniforms that said Tennessee on the front. The Vols have worn Smokey Grey alternates in previous season, most recently in 2016.

Tennessee baseball has a similar uniform to the one the Vols will wear against Texas. The baseball Vols typically wear a cream uniform on Sundays with a script Vols.

Tennessee is facing Texas as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the second straight season. Tennessee lost 52-51 in January 2022 in Austin in Vols coach Rick Barnes' return to Austin for the first time since he was hired at Tennessee.

Barnes coached at Texas from 1998-2015.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN
sportingalert.com

SEC/Big 12 Challenge scores: Recap of Jan. 28 action

It was a thrilling Saturday for college basketball as teams from the SEC and Big 12 faced off in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. With several high-profile matchups on the schedule, fans were treated to some exciting basketball action. Let’s take a closer look at how each game played out.
NORMAN, OK
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Disgraced head coach moving away from college town

After being fired from the University of Texas, it appears that disgraced basketball coach Chris Beard is looking to leave the Austin area. Beard was fired earlier this month after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony and subsequently suspended. He was charged with an assault on his fiancée.
AUSTIN, TX
WATE

UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
LOUISVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
wvlt.tv

A rainy Sunday ahead, unsettled much of next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our nice weather comes to an end as we head into the second half of the weekend as rain chances are quickly returning heading into Sunday morning. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy for much of the week ahead as an unsettled pattern settles in bringing rounds of rain throughout the upcoming week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Shocked and disgusted’ | Knoxville police chief, leaders release statements on Tyre Nichols, ask for peaceful protests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement on the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols Friday. Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, days after a confrontation with five Memphis police officers put him in the hospital. While details of the event have not been made available to the public, officials confirmed that Nichols was pulled over for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy