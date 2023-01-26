ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Grand Jury Clears Police Officers Actions in West Pensacola Street Incident

A Leon County Grand Jury has convened and found that the conduct of law enforcement and specifically the conduct of officers in reference to the shooting of De’arius Cannon, was a lawful and justifiable use of deadly force pursuant to Florida Statutes.

The Grand Jury investigation stems from an incident that occurred on October 29, 2022 on West Pensacola Street.

Read the “CONCLUSIONS REGARDING USE OF FORCE” provided below.

Read the full Grand Jury report here.

