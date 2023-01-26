Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD to ban TikTok from district WiFi, devices
DALLAS - Dallas ISD confirmed Friday that the district is planning to ban TikTok from being used on its WiFi and on district devices. In a letter to parents, DISD cited concerns about cybersecurity related to TikTok's Chinese owners. "Federal and state officials recently determined the video-sharing platform TikTok poses...
fox4news.com
Hulen Mall enforcing parental guidance policy Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas - Hulen Mall is enforcing a "parental guidance required policy" on Saturday. It will require anyone 17 and under to be with a parent or adult guardian from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. A spokesperson for the mall said this decision was made due to "a recent...
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols demonstrations in North Texas remain peaceful
DALLAS - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpions special unit whose officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols to death. On Saturday, the police director said that she listened intently to Nichols' relatives and community leaders when making the decision. The officers currently assigned to the unit...
fox4news.com
Cedar Hill ISD police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death
CEDAR HILL, Texas - Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school. Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran. She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her...
fox4news.com
Tyre Nichols: Dallas police preparing for potential protests over killing in Memphis
DALLAS - Dallas police are preparing for protests following the release of police body camera footage from the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop. Five former police officers were charged with murder and other crimes...
fox4news.com
Man says he was shot when groups exchanged gunfire outside Fort Worth club
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man told Fort Worth police he was shot during a shootout between two groups while outside a Fort Worth club overnight Friday. Police began investigating after getting a call just before 12:45 a.m. about a man at JPS who arrived with a gunshot wound. The...
fox4news.com
TxDOT crews preparing North Texas roads for wintry mix expected this week
DALLAS - TxDOT crews are busy preparing the roads for the winter weather expected this week. Officials are asking drivers to give the crews extra time and space as they do their best to keep our roads as safe as possible. North Texas drivers are bracing for a possible wintry...
fox4news.com
Retired Plano detective shares heart transplant story
A retired North Texas police officer finally got the life-saving heart transplant he needed after more than a dozen heart attacks. FOX 4's Shannon Murray gives an update on his remarkable recovery.
fox4news.com
Son attacks, shoots father after argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was cut in the back of the head and shot by his adult son after the two got in an argument Friday night, according to Fort Worth police. This was reported to police just after 10 p.m. when officers, who were called to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a separate call, were flagged down by someone reporting a domestic disturbance.
fox4news.com
Blind North Texas author looks to inspire others to overcome obstacles
A blind North Texas man is using his life's journey to help others. Blake Lindsay of Envision Dallas, formerly known as the Lighthouse for the Blind, has written his third book, "Overcoming Obstacles & Getting Extraordinary Results". Lindsay says while his obstacles are a little different from others, everyone can...
fox4news.com
Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk
DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
fox4news.com
Cook Children's patients create unique shoe line
Four young patients at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth were the designers of a unique line of shoes. Their footwear can be purchased online through Twisted X.
fox4news.com
From homeless shelters to medical school, man shares his story in hopes of inspiring others
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texan who grew up in homeless shelters, and who was surrounded by drug use, has overcome the odds stacked against him to get into medical school. Now he wants to help other minorities get ahead. Owen Saenz's future looks bright. The 27-year-old is in his...
fox4news.com
WATCH: SUV crashes into Dallas restaurant, 5 injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said the driver who slammed her vehicle into a restaurant, injuring five people, was under the influence. Surveillance video shows the SUV crashing into Speranza Italian Restaurant on Preston Road in Far North Dallas. The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Jan Bennett by police. She's...
fox4news.com
18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store
CARROLLTON, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a beer and wine store in Carrollton Saturday. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at Posco Beer and Wine on Josey Lane. Few details have been released, but police said the victim died from his...
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Dallas fire engine protecting emergency vehicles on I-30
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a fire engine that was on scene of another crash on I-30 early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near N. Hampton Road. The fire engine...
fox4news.com
Man caused officer's gun to discharge after tackling officer, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a man accused of crashing into a restaurant Friday night, before leaving the scene and later being involved in another incident, in which police said he tackled an officer, causing her gun to discharge. We don’t why the driver of the sedan reportedly ran from...
fox4news.com
Lyft driver attacked by passengers in Frisco says company denied his claim for medical benefits
FRISCO, Texas - A North Texas rideshare driver is recovering after picking up a man and woman he thought were legitimate customers. Instead, police said the two stabbed him, beat him, and stole his car. Francis Watson began driving for the rideshare app Lyft roughly two months ago. On January...
fox4news.com
Road rage shooting in Fort Worth sends man to the hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting late Friday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. It happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers found a man at a gas station in the 1100 block of Hemphill Street who had been shot several times.
fox4news.com
Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas for public intoxication
DALLAS - Two-time national championship winning quarterback for the University of Georgia, Stetson Bennett, was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas early Sunday morning. Police said he was arrested just after 6 a.m., after officers were called to the 1600 block of Tribeca Way for a man who was reportedly...
