Arlington, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas ISD to ban TikTok from district WiFi, devices

DALLAS - Dallas ISD confirmed Friday that the district is planning to ban TikTok from being used on its WiFi and on district devices. In a letter to parents, DISD cited concerns about cybersecurity related to TikTok's Chinese owners. "Federal and state officials recently determined the video-sharing platform TikTok poses...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Hulen Mall enforcing parental guidance policy Saturday

FORT WORTH, Texas - Hulen Mall is enforcing a "parental guidance required policy" on Saturday. It will require anyone 17 and under to be with a parent or adult guardian from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. A spokesperson for the mall said this decision was made due to "a recent...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Tyre Nichols demonstrations in North Texas remain peaceful

DALLAS - The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the Scorpions special unit whose officers were seen on video beating Tyre Nichols to death. On Saturday, the police director said that she listened intently to Nichols' relatives and community leaders when making the decision. The officers currently assigned to the unit...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill ISD police investigating 4-year-old girl's school choking death

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Family, friends and teachers in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, are remembering a student who choked to death at school. Multicolored balloons were released Thursday in honor of 4-year-old Mireya Jaimes Albarran. She was a pre-K student at Highlands Elementary School who reportedly loved school, her...
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

Son attacks, shoots father after argument, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was cut in the back of the head and shot by his adult son after the two got in an argument Friday night, according to Fort Worth police. This was reported to police just after 10 p.m. when officers, who were called to the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive for a separate call, were flagged down by someone reporting a domestic disturbance.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Blind North Texas author looks to inspire others to overcome obstacles

A blind North Texas man is using his life's journey to help others. Blake Lindsay of Envision Dallas, formerly known as the Lighthouse for the Blind, has written his third book, "Overcoming Obstacles & Getting Extraordinary Results". Lindsay says while his obstacles are a little different from others, everyone can...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk

DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

WATCH: SUV crashes into Dallas restaurant, 5 injured

DALLAS - Dallas police said the driver who slammed her vehicle into a restaurant, injuring five people, was under the influence. Surveillance video shows the SUV crashing into Speranza Italian Restaurant on Preston Road in Far North Dallas. The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Jan Bennett by police. She's...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store

CARROLLTON, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a beer and wine store in Carrollton Saturday. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at Posco Beer and Wine on Josey Lane. Few details have been released, but police said the victim died from his...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Road rage shooting in Fort Worth sends man to the hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a road rage shooting late Friday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. It happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers found a man at a gas station in the 1100 block of Hemphill Street who had been shot several times.
FORT WORTH, TX

