PWMania
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Wardlow Hasn’t Been on AEW TV Since His Loss to Samoa Joe
As seen on the December 28th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe won the TNT Title by defeating Wardlow. During the match, Joe focused on Wardlow’s leg, and afterward, he chopped off his ponytail. Since this defeat, Wardlow has not appeared on television. Wardlow was intended to be...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
PWMania
Nikki Bella Criticizes the WWE’s Lack of “Appreciation” for Women
Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote “Nikki Says I Do” on the E! Network. Nikki and Brie were asked about their comments after WWE RAW is XXX this week. Nikki stated that women have accomplished a great deal in the 30 years...
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)
At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match. To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt on What The Undertaker Said in His Ear, Uncle Howdy, His WWE Return, and More
WWE star Bray Wyatt recently spoke with “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” for an interview. During the discussion, Bray was asked how he feels about his return to WWE:. “I think there’s a part of any athlete when you’re away from something for so long. There’s something in the back of your head that’s like, ‘Am I still it? Am I what I am, what I should be?’ I think that for the majority since I’ve been back, I was kind of there in a sense, and as the weeks progressed, I’ve really started to kind of come into my own again and start to remember why I do this and how much it means to me to be out there and perform at things like the Royal Rumble. So the closer I’ve gotten, I’ve really started to sink my teeth into being what I should be.”
PWMania
Kevin Owens Talks On-Air Chemistry With Sami Zayn, WWE Elimination Chamber Being In Montreal
What does “The Prize Fighter” think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
PWMania
Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Two big matches are already official for next week’s edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program next Friday night, two matches have been made official for the show, with one featuring a title on-the-line and the other featuring the culmination of a tag-team tournament.
PWMania
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
PWMania
The Undertaker on Being a Rookie Again in His Career, Losing Sleep Over His One-Man Show
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was unhappy with his one-man show performance at Survivor Series Weekend in November, but he’s adjusting to this new phase of his career. Taker performed his fifth “UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW” at the Big Night Live venue in Boston during Survivor Series Weekend in November. According to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Taker’s Boston show fell short after a string of four highly successful one-man shows in which he left the audience inspired and hungry for more.
PWMania
Ric Flair Believes Steve Austin is More Likely to Appear at WWE WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had hoped that John Cena, Steve Austin, and The Rock would all appear at WrestleMania 39 in April. However, it appears that they will not be getting The Rock, who has reportedly told WWE that he does not believe he will have enough time to prepare for a match against Roman Reigns at the event.
PWMania
AEW Announces New Dynamite Events for April, Updated Schedule
AEW has announced two new Dynamite events for April. All Elite Wrestling will return to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday, April 12th, before moving to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the following week. On these nights, Rampage episodes will be taped for company. Both shows’ tickets go...
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Has Drawn His WWE Royal Rumble Number and It’s Bad News
WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight’s Men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, as seen in the video below, and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read his entry number, but the expression on his face indicates that he will not enter the match late. McIntyre was walking away when he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. – The show opened with a recap of Monday’s Trial of Sami Zayn, ending with Roman Reigns verdict. – The Usos and Solo Sikoa were shown arriving at the arena, with Sami Zayn...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/27/2023); Brock Lesnar Advertised, Royal Rumble Build
WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. SmackDown will feature two tournament semi-finals matches to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced as the main event for tonight.
PWMania
Raquel Rodriguez Opens Up About Her Mental Health Struggles and the WWE Royal Rumble
WWE star Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast for an interview. During the discussion, Raquel was asked what is going through her mind regarding the Royal Rumble:. “Everything possible. Everything that could go right. Everything that could go wrong. Everything that could...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble...
