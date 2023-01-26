ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelor' contestant, a Vermonter, makes first impression with maple syrup

By April Barton, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
Can maple syrup help you find love? One contestant on the new season of "The Bachelor" hoped so.

While meeting Zach Shallcross for the first time, Gabi Elnicki attempted a sweet first impression. "I'm from Vermont, so I brought you a little bit of home," she said. "It's my right to force you to drink this maple syrup."

Shallcross dutifully chugged back a swig from a small bottle adorned with a blue bow. Baird Farm from North Chittenden has claimed that the product Shallcross drank was one of theirs, and they were excited for the national exposure.

Shallcross' reaction wasn't as enthusiastic. He grimaced, responding, "Maple-y."

"The look on his face looked like it didn't resonate with his palate. So, I'm hoping I resonate better," Elnicki remarked in a interview clip. It must not have been too bad, because Elnicki ultimately received a rose during the first rose ceremony, narrowing down the list of contestants vying for Shallcross' affection from 30 to 20 women.

What we know about Gabi, Vermonter on 'The Bachelor'

Gabi Elnicki is a 25-year old account executive, originally from the Rutland County town of Pittsford, according to the show.

She had several moments in the first episode highlighting her humor. After the maple syrup encounter didn't go as planned, she said it may have left a bad taste in Shallcross' mouth. "That was Gabi from Vermont, yeah, way to go, Gabi," she said self-deprecatingly with a weak fist pump into the air.

You can see if Vermont comes up even more on the "The Bachelor" Monday nights at 8 p.m. when it airs on ABC. Or, you can stream it on abc.com and Hulu.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

